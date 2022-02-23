Shopping

Patagonia's Winter Sale Has Major Deals Up to 40% Off Fleece Jackets and Outdoor Gear

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
patagonia winter sale
Patagonia and ET Online

When the weather starts to warm up, nearly every brand starts to launch its end-of-winter deals. Next winter might seem like a long time away, but now is the perfect time to take advantage of the sales and revamp your winter wardrobe. As we approach spring, Patagonia has kickstarted its Winter Sale.

Through March 8, you could save up to 40% off on select jackets, outdoor gear and other winter apparel during the Patagonia Winter Sale. The sale includes major discounts on cold-weather essentials like the great deal on the Women's Shelled Synchilla Jacket and 40% off of the Men's Micro Puff Hoody.

You don't have to feel too guilty about splurging on some warm winter wear. Since 87% of Patagonia's products use recycled materials, you help reduce some waste. In fact, Patagonia has been using Synchilla fleece (or synthetic chinchilla fur) since 1985, according to The New York Times. Then, there's Patagonia's Worn Wear program, which allows you to trade in your old gear and apparel for in-store credit. 

Whether you want to support an eco-friendly brand, or you want to trade in some of your old, damaged clothes to get some new apparel, Patagonia's Winter Sale is a great time to save on jackets, outdoor gear and beyond. Shop some of the best deals below.

Synchilla Anorak in Sublime Green
Patagonia Synchilla Anorak in Sublime Green
Patagonia
Synchilla Anorak in Sublime Green
If you're wondering what Synchilla is, it's a synthetic substitute for chinchilla fur. It doesn't use any animal material to make the fabric, so it's cruelty-free. Plus, this specific Synchilla fleece fabric is made from recycled polyester.
$139$83
Men's Micro Puff Hoody in Superior Blue
Patagonia Men's Micro Puff Hoody in Superior Blue
Patagonia
Men's Micro Puff Hoody in Superior Blue
Lightweight, water-resistant, warm and 40% off its original price — what more could you want from a puffy jacket? Made from a synthetic down material called PlumaFill, is a synthetic alternative to down feathers. This jacket also features Fluorinated DWR, an eco-friendly water-repellent. 
$299$179
Ahnya Fleece Pants in Forge Grey
Ahnya Fleece Pants in Force Grey
Patagonia
Ahnya Fleece Pants in Forge Grey
These organic polyester pants are stretchy with high-quality elasticity, so they bounce right back to their shape easily. 
$79$55
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover in Anthos Pink
Patagonia Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover in Anthos Pink
If you want a unique pullover to wear the rest of this winter and beyond, then here's the jacket for you. 
$119$83
Women's Shelled Synchilla Jacket in Shroom Taupe
Patagonia Women's Shelled Synchilla Jacket in Shroom Taupe
Patagonia
Women's Shelled Synchilla Jacket in Shroom Taupe
Like many of Patagonia's other items, this jacket is made using recycled nylon and recycled polyester fleece. By the way, the recycled polyester lines the inside of this jacket to keep you extra warm.
$179$125
Arbor Linked Pack 25L in Hut to Hut: New Navy
Patagonia Arbor Linked Pack 25: in New Navy
Patagonia
Arbor Linked Pack 25L in Hut to Hut: New Navy
This pack is built for hiking during the day. It can carry up to 25 liters of equipment. It's just an added bonus that this pack is made from some recycled materials. 
$79$55
Men's Nano Puff Vest in Metric Organ
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Vest in Metric Orange
Patagonia
Men's Nano Puff Vest in Metric Organ
Vests are a great way to layer and stay warm during those chilly months, but we think it's also a great way to style your winter look. 
$149$104
Women's Fiona Parka in Smolder Blue
Patagonia Women's Fiona Parka in Smolder Blue
Patagonia
Women's Fiona Parka in Smolder Blue
If you want a little more length to your winter coat, then you might want to try this mid-length parka. It's made from recycled polyester, a durable water repellent finish and recycled down products.
$299$209
Men's Capilene Cool Daily Shirt in Light Mango X-Dye
Patagonia Men's Capilene Cool Daily Shirt
Patagonia
Men's Capilene Cool Daily Shirt in Light Mango X-Dye
This might seem like an ordinary t-shirt, but the Cool Daily Shirt is made from quick-drying material. Thus, you don't have to worry too much when you start to sweat while hiking a trail or working out in the gym.
$35$24
Stand Up Belt Bag 3L in Pelican
Patagonia Stand Up Belt Bag 3L in Pelican
Patagonia
Stand Up Belt Bag 3L in Pelican
Wear this belt bag around your hips or as a crossbody bag on your chest. If you need something small to carry your valuabless on a hike, this bag has a discreet pocket specifically designed to hide your cards and phone.
$79$55
Men's Recycled Wool Sweater in Cottage Isle Small: New Navy
Patagonia Men's Recycled Wool Sweater in New Navy
Patagonia
Men's Recycled Wool Sweater in Cottage Isle Small: New Navy
This crewneck wool sweater is perfect for layering under a puffy coat or vest.
$139$97
Infant Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting in Bayou Blue
Patagonia Infant Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting in Bayou blue
Patagonia
Infant Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting in Bayou Blue
The down sweater is made from recycled duck and goose down material. So, you can be environmentally conscious and keep your baby warm in this winter onesie. 
$149$104
Women's Los Gatos Fleece Vest in El Cap Khaki
Patagonia Women's Los Gatos Vest in El Cap Khaki
Patagonia
Women's Los Gatos Fleece Vest in El Cap Khaki
The high-pile on the recycled polyester fleece fabric gives the vest its fluffy texture. Though, our favorite feature on this vest is the handwarmer pockets. 
$99$69

RELATED CONTENT:

UGG Deals: Save Up to 60% On Boots and Slippers at Amazon

The Best Presidents’ Day Appliance Sales You Can Still Shop Today

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals To Shop Now

The Best Blenders To Shop Now

Tory Burch's Private Sale Is Finally Back: Shop the 12 Best Deals