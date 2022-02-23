When the weather starts to warm up, nearly every brand starts to launch its end-of-winter deals. Next winter might seem like a long time away, but now is the perfect time to take advantage of the sales and revamp your winter wardrobe. As we approach spring, Patagonia has kickstarted its Winter Sale.

Through March 8, you could save up to 40% off on select jackets, outdoor gear and other winter apparel during the Patagonia Winter Sale. The sale includes major discounts on cold-weather essentials like the great deal on the Women's Shelled Synchilla Jacket and 40% off of the Men's Micro Puff Hoody.

You don't have to feel too guilty about splurging on some warm winter wear. Since 87% of Patagonia's products use recycled materials, you help reduce some waste. In fact, Patagonia has been using Synchilla fleece (or synthetic chinchilla fur) since 1985, according to The New York Times. Then, there's Patagonia's Worn Wear program, which allows you to trade in your old gear and apparel for in-store credit.

Whether you want to support an eco-friendly brand, or you want to trade in some of your old, damaged clothes to get some new apparel, Patagonia's Winter Sale is a great time to save on jackets, outdoor gear and beyond. Shop some of the best deals below.

