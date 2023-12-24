One of sports' great love affairs! For Patrick Mahomes and his longtime ladylove Brittney Mahomes (Mathews), their romance has weathered many storms and stood the test of time and fame.

From their early years together as high school teens in Texas, through their careers developing and their lives becoming more intertwined, the pair have never ceased to be adorable.

Now, married and sharing two children, the NFL superstar and the soccer pro remain true couples goals for sports fans across the country. The pair have even become close friends with another power couple -- fellow Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop megastar Taylor Swift.

In celebration of the cute duo, ET is looking back at their romance, from its earliest days to the present.

March 2012 -- Meet-Cute

Patrick and Brittany's long-term romance was first sparked when they were students at Whitehouse High School in East Texas when Patrick was a sophomore and Brittany was a junior. Looking back at the early days of their relationship while speaking with Today in 2020, Patrick recalled how it was a really normal, everyday sort of thing, and he described himself as "just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything."

May 2013 -- Prom Dates

When it was time for Brittany's prom, Patrick was more than excited to be her prom date and shared a slew of snapshots showing them getting ready for the big night. Patrick proudly declared in the caption that Brittany was the "best prom date a guy could ask for!!"

May 2014 -- Prom: Part II

The next year, when it was time for Patrick's prom, the pair dressed up for the occasion once more, and he reiterated his "best prom date" sentiment once again -- this time while decked out in a stylish white tuxedo!

August 2014 -- Long Distance

The couple faced an early obstacle to their romance when Brittany graduated and went to college at the University of Texas at Tyler, where she played on the college's soccer team. A year later, Patrick graduated on got on the football team at Texas Tech. Despite the distance and strict schedules, the two lovebirds managed to make time for one another and stayed strong while going to different colleges.

February 2016 -- Puppy Love

Valentine's Day in 2016 was particularly special for the couple, because not only did they celebrate their romance together, they also welcomed a new addition to their burgeoning family of sorts -- an adorable puppy named Steel!

April 2017 -- Kansas City Bound

Brittany was by Patrick's side when he was drafted into the NFL as the No. 1 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, and the No. 10 pick overall. Brittany celebrated the moment on Instagram as well, declaring, "Officially a Kansas City Chiefs fan! I'm so proud of you Patrick! I can not wait to take on this amazing journey by your side!❤️ I love you lots!

May 2017 -- Soccer In Iceland

Shortly after Patrick was drafted by Kansas City, Brittany became a pro athlete as well, signing on to the Icelandic professional soccer team Afturelding/Fram. Patrick stood by his girlfriend's side as she signed on to play, and celebrated her big moment with her.

January 2019 -- Her MVP

Patrick was named the NFL MVP after the 2018 season -- notably making him the first Kansas City Chiefs player to ever earn the honor in the franchise's history -- and Brittany was by his side at the NFL Honors, where he was presented with the distinction. Brittany wrote of the big night, "You’re way more than an MVP to me. So proud of this dude."

February 2020 -- Superbowl Champ!

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick lead the Chiefs to victory at Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers and was named the Super Bowl MVP -- making him the youngest quarterback in NFL history to be named MVP. After the big win, Brittany ran to meet him on the field and leaped onto him for a passionate kiss, and the pair were photographed sharing the exuberant moment.

Sept. 1, 2020 -- Popping the Question

After his Super Bowl ring ceremony, Patrick made sure to use the big day and make it an even bigger day by surprising his ladylove with a proposal. Brittany celebrated the proposal with a heartfelt slideshow post, and gushed over Patrick's thoughtful surprise. "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better," she wrote. "I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond."

Sept. 29, 2020 -- Baby News!

Less than a month after getting engaged, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Both Brittany and Patrick shared adorable photos to Instagram showing off their sonogram and excitedly revealed that they would be making a brief "detour" on the way to their wedding.

October 2020 -- It's a Girl!

The pair hosted a Zoom gender reveal party amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and announced that they would be welcoming a baby girl! Both parents-to-be shared heartwarming posts sharing the news, and Brittany gleefully declared, "Can’t wait to be a family of 5💕 #babygirl" alongside a pic of herself and Patrick posing with their two puppies.

February 2021 -- A New Arrival

Patrick gleefully announced the arrival of his little girl in a snapshot showing his newborn daughter gripping Brittany's finger. "Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21" Patrick wrote, revealing his little girl's name. The photo also showed Brittany wearing a sparkling diamond necklace in the shape of their daughter's name.

March 2022 -- Tying the Knot

The quarterback and his longtime love tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony in Maui. The happy couple shared the news with the same post on their respective Instagram accounts. "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍," the caption read. The announcement was accompanied by a carousel of photos from their big day. In the first picture, the newly married couple walked hand-in-hand and showed off their amazing wedding attire. In the next, the pair are all smiles as they are photographed with their one-year-old daughter. Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes' post ends with a picture of them sharing a kiss in front of the Hawaiian sunset. For the occasion, the groom wore a sleek grey suit with a white tie. The bride was stunning in a white gown by Versace with cutouts on the side and a flowing ruffled train.

May 2022 -- "Round 2"

As a happy family, Patrick, Brittany and Baby Sterling announced that the family would soon be getting bigger. The couple posted a photo showing Sterling holding a sign that read, "Big sister duties coming soon," and another pic of Sterling holding up a sonogram of her forthcoming sibling. The pair captioned the exciting announcement simply, "Round 2."

June 2022 -- Baby Boy to Be

The couple hosted another gender reveal party, complete with the traditional blue and pink balloons, and revealed to their collected family and friends that Sterling would soon be a big sister to a baby brother. Brittany posted pics from the party, and shared, "Baby boy is already so loved."

November 2022 -- New Parents Again!

The proud parents announced the arrival of Baby No. 2 with an adorable baby photo, giving fans a sweet look at the little guy's already bedazzled life. "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared on Instagram, with his wife commenting, "Baby boy." The pair posted a photo of their newborn baby in a brown-and-white tie-dyed onesie, laying on top of a brown blanket with the name "Mahomes" printed over it. Carefully hiding their son's face, the photo also showed off some bling for the little guy -- a sparkling chain necklace that reads "Bronze."

Feb. 12, 2023 -- Champion Once Again!

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Mahomes once again emerged triumphant during Super Bowl LVII, was named MVP, and got to enjoy it all with his wife and adorable little girl by his side. After rallying his team during the second half of the big game and leading the Chiefs to a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick was named MVP for the historic performance. Amid the celebration, Patrick held his 23-month-old daughter in his arms, as his wife beamed by his side. While the couple wasn't joined on the field by their 2-month-old baby boy, they did celebrate the momentous occasion with Sterling -- who looked sunny and gleeful with a yellow bow in her hair and a pacifier.

Feb. 13, 2023 -- Magic Kingdom Debut

After his big Super Bowl win, Patrick and Brittany celebrated his Super Bowl win with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, alongside their adorable children -- Skye, 23 months, and baby Bronze, 11 weeks. The couple used the Disneyland outing to officially debut a sweet shot of the newborn's face.

March 2023 -- 1st Anniversary

Nearly 11 years after Patrick and Brittany first began dating as high school sweethearts, the cute couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with some heartfelt throwback photos to their lavish wedding ceremony in Hawaii. Brittany wrote a sweet message to her husband, sharing, "Happy 1st Anniversary🥹🤍 One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do! 🙏🏼 Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go☺️You & Me forever♾️"

Sept. 30 -- Power Couple Besties

As the high-profile romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was first sparked, it seems that spending time in the Chiefs' private suite led to Brittany and Taylor becoming quick friends. Shortly after Taylor first cheered on her boyfriend at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, she was spotted hanging out with Brittany and a slew of other celebrity friends in New York City, ahead of the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets.

Brittany and Taylor were joined for their Big Apple girls' night by Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Blake's sister, Robyn Lively, as well as Brittany's bestie Miranda Hogue -- the latter of whom shared a snapshot of the fun evening to Instagram to commemorate the night out.

Nov. 20, 2023 -- Kiss Before the Clash

The media attention spent months fixated on Travis and Taylor, and the big showdown between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles was hyped as a big moment for the couple because it served as a showdown between Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. However, the real MPVs of PDA turned out to be Brittany and Patrick, who locked lips before the big game in a heartwarming moment of love and support.

