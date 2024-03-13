Best Lists

Pi Day is March 14 — Shop the Best Pizza Ovens for a Gourmet Quality Pie at Home

Pizza Oven
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:43 AM PDT, March 13, 2024

Who needs delivery when you can make a piping hot pizza at home with these best-selling pizza ovens?

March 14 is National Pi Day and there's no better way to celebrate than with a pizza pie. If there's one constant tomorrow, it's going to be how much pizza we're eating. Not much can beat a fresh-out-of-the-oven pizza: a warm chewy crust, gooey melted cheese and your preferred toppings crisped to perfection. But if you've ever tried to recreate your favorite restaurant pizza at home, you may have noticed it's not as easy as it looks.

Your standard kitchen oven doesn't heat up to the high temperatures a pizza oven can reach, resulting in a lackluster pizza. For all the home chefs and pizza connoisseurs out there, a pizza oven can save the slice. At-home pizza ovens get just as hot as the ovens at your neighborhood pizzeria: between 800 and 900 degrees Fahrenheit. Because you don't want to overheat your home while cooking delicious pizzas, many of these pizza ovens are portable and can be set up in your backyard.

This spring, host all the pizza parties without splurging on delivery by ordering a pizza oven of your very own. Soon you'll be throwing up your pizza dough in the air and cooking it like a pro. Below, shop all the best pizza ovens from around the web to celebrate National Pi Day.

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

Oprah included the Solo Stove on her Favorite Things List in 2022, saying "Homemade pizza night is a regular occasion at my house. I like mine with fresh truffle shaved on top! This pizza oven lets you bake restaurant-grade pies from the comfort of your backyard. Attach it to the gas burner, or use the wood-burning function—the choice is yours!"

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Ooni Pizza Ovens

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

Love the taste of a wood-fired pizza? This Ooni's Karu Pizza Oven can fit up to a 16-inch pizza and works with a variety of fuel types, including wood. 

Camp Chef Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven

Camp Chef Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven
Dick's Sporting Goods

Camp Chef Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven

Camp Chef's pizza oven provides the brick-oven flavor of a restaurant-style pizza. Shoppers seem to love the product, with one reviewer stating it's "Easy to use, heats up quickly, crust was perfectly cooked - we used homemade dough. Limited on size, maximum 12” pizza for example. However, for us this is perfect!"

Big Horn Outdoors Stainless Steel Pizza Oven

Big Horn Outdoors Stainless Steel Pizza Oven
Amazon

Big Horn Outdoors Stainless Steel Pizza Oven

Once heated to 860 degrees — which only takes about 18 minutes — this wood pellet pizza oven allows you to cook a tasty pizza in just 90 seconds. With nearly 1,700 reviews, this pizza oven has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. 

$210 $137

Shop Now

Gozney Dome Outdoor Pizza Oven

Gozney Dome Outdoor Pizza Oven
Gozney

Gozney Dome Outdoor Pizza Oven

Not only does this wood-burning dome cook mouth-watering pizzas, it can also roast, smoke, bake and steam. The sleek outdoor oven also comes in a retro olive green.

$1,999

Shop Now

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Pizza Oven

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Pizza Oven
Williams Sonoma

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Pizza Oven

Small enough to fit on a countertop, this smart oven that heats up to 750 degrees can still cook a 12-inch pizza. The user-friendly oven allows you to choose from pan, New York, thin or crispy crust or even frozen pizzas to get a perfect cook every time. 

$1,000

Shop Now

Ooni Volt Indoor & Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ooni Volt Indoor & Outdoor Pizza Oven
Amazon

Ooni Volt Indoor & Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ooni's Volt Pizza Oven is a fully electric option capable of reaching temperatures of 850 degrees. Its small size makes it portable, so you can cook your pizza in the kitchen or outside on the deck. 

$999 $875

Shop Now

Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus, Griddle, and Grill

Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus, Griddle, and Grill
Amazon

Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus, Griddle, and Grill

The Cuisinart pizza oven has a 13-inch pizza stone to bake all your cheesy pies on. When it's not pizza night, you can take the lid off and use the appliance as a griddle to cook burgers, veggies and more. 

$300 $197

Shop Now

Ooni Fyra Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven

Ooni Fyra Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven
Amazon

Ooni Fyra Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven

The lightweight and folding legs on this wood-burning pizza oven provide a portable option for pizza makers. The oven heats up to 950 degrees and can rapidly cook a pizza in 60 seconds. 

$349 $325

Shop Now

Cuisinart CPO-600 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

Cuisinart CPO-600 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
Williams Sonoma

Cuisinart CPO-600 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

Replicating the style of a brick pizza oven, this portable Cuisinart pizza oven delivers a crisp and evenly cooked pizza pie every time. It has a warming tray underneath to keep your cooked pies nice and toasty. 

PYY Indoor Electric Pizza Oven

PYY Indoor Electric Pizza Oven
Amazon

PYY Indoor Electric Pizza Oven

Perfectly sized to fit on your countertop, this electric pizza oven heats up to 572 degrees. It comes with a crumb tray for easy clean-up. 

$180 $120

Shop Now

Geras Outdoor Pizza Oven for Grill

Geras Outdoor Pizza Oven for Grill
Amazon

Geras Outdoor Pizza Oven for Grill

This is not your traditional pizza oven. It uses the heat from your grill to cook up a scrumptious pie. 

$170 $160

with coupon

Shop Now

