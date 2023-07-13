Bumpin' down the runway! Chanel Iman showed off her gorgeous growing belly amid her pregnancy while modeling swimwear for Cupshe at the brand's Miami Swim Week show.

The 32-year-old model looked happy and glowing as she rocked a green bikini and mini sarong for one look. In another, she donned a beige colored one-piece with cutouts and a white floor-length sarong.

Iman is currently expecting her third child. Her Swim Week appearance comes on the heels of not only a pregnancy announcement, but also an engagement. In May, Iman took Instagram to share the happy news that Davon Godchaux, with whom she's expecting baby No. 3, had proposed during a trip to Capri, Italy.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week - The Shows

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week - The Shows

Iman announced she was pregnant with her third child earlier this month and shared the sex of the baby in a video that featured Godchaux and her two daughters, Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard. In the video, Iman, clad in an all-white look with her bare bump on display, poses with her daughters, who wore pink floral dresses and flower crowns to signify that the family would be welcoming another baby girl.

Shepard filed for divorce from Iman in June 2021. Iman and Godchaux went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2022.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Iman captioned her first announcement post, before writing alongside the second, "God is great! It's all been a blessing."

