Presidents Day Appliance Deals Are Still Going On at Samsung: All The Best Discounts to Shop Today
Presidents Day is traditionally one of the best times of year to save on big-ticket items like major appliances. Samsung's best Presidents’ Day sales of 2023 included steep savings on appliances and the deals are not done yet. During the tech retailer's extended Presidents Day appliance sale, Samsung is still offering huge deals on a variety of home appliances right now.
Samsung's sale is full of major savings on the brand's Bespoke appliances and signature smart appliance series. From refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers to washer and dryers, you can save hundreds on kitchen and laundry room upgrades.
Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's best Presidents' Day appliance deals are hard to beat. Level up your living space with up to $1,200 off Bespoke Refrigerators, $350 off the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, and up to $1,400 off Samsung laundry sets. For a limited time, you can get tons of top-rated Samsung appliances for some of the best prices of the year.
Since time is of the essence, we've gathered the best vacuum and appliance deals you can still shop from this year's Samsung Presidents Day Sale.
Best Samsung Presidents Day Appliance Deals
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Rapidly go to high heat for quickly boiling water and searing meat with 5 powerful burners. The cast iron edge-to-edge grates allow you to easily slide your pots and pans across more usable cooktop space.
Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker. And it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year. Plus, this fridge can earn you a $125 energy rebate in some states.
This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $200 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle.
Best Presidents Day Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Best Samsung Presidents Day Vacuum Deals
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while still being extremely maneuverable.
Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Buy Presidents Day Deals Are Here: Save on TVs, Appliances & More
The 17 Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend
11 Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter
10 Can’t-Miss Deals From West Elm’s Presidents Day Sale
The 50 Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals: Tech, Home, Fashion and More
Save Up to $1,130 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code
The Best Presidents' Day Sales: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More