If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 this year, today is your chance to get the console on sale. QVC has a PS5 deal right now where you can get $50 off the digital console with God of War: Ragnarok digital download, accessories, and vouchers. New QVC customers can save an extra $10 with the code SURPRISE at checkout, which brings the cost for the PS5 bundle down to $740.

With 8K support and up to 120 frames per second, the PlayStation 5 has caught up with the technology of new HDTVs and monitors, so you can enjoy visuals that are more vibrant than real life and move across the screen so smoothly you need to see it to believe it. Not only does the PS5 have a new DualSense wireless controller, but the Tempest 3D AudioTech sound surrounds you whether you use a headset or just your television speakers.

Walmart also has the Sony PlayStation 5 on sale. The PS5 is one of the best gaming consoles you can buy and right now, the standard console is marked down by $136.

For more PS5s in stock right now, you can get the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $536, the PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $559 and the PS5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $459 at Walmart.

How to get exclusive early access to PS5 restocks

Sony dropped the highly coveted PlayStation 5 in late 2020, but the console remains one of the hardest-to-get across all major retailers. For past PS5 restocks, Walmart+ members have gotten exclusive early access. Free trials don't work for the restocks, so you'll need to have a paid Walmart+ subscription to participate. You can sign up for Walmart+ here and get a better shot at securing your console.

Sign Up for Walmart+

Once you have a Walmart+ membership, you'll want to keep an eye on the PS5 page to get your hands on a console as they fly fast. Make sure you're signed in to your account and have your shipping information ready.

If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.

PlayStation Direct is your best bet for a waitlist to put your name on, There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals Available Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Luggage Sets for Your Winter Vacations

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Now at Amazon

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Save Up to 75% on Best-Selling ThinkPads

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

The Top-Rated Ring Video Doorbell Is 30% Off at Amazon Now

20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals on TVs, Appliances, and More