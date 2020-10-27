Shopping

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Nearly 50% Off at the Amazon Sale

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Ray Ban Sale
Getty Images/Ravi Meena/EyeEm

The Amazon Holiday Dash sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! 

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Dash sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Shop all of the Ray-Ban deals that are part of the Amazon Holiday Dash sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's picks from the Ray-Ban sale on Amazon. 

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last!

ORIGINALLY $194

Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in eight different colors and styles, too!

REGULARLY $154

Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $175

Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses.

REGULARLY $207

Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_aviator_classic_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Ray-Ban aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model and they are currently 59% off while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $500

Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 17% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $173

Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_jackie_ohh_sunglasses
Amazon
Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose.

ORIGINALLY $189

Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb3478 Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Ray Ban Sunglasses are crafted with rectangular metal frames. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 36% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $204

Blaze Round Double Bridge
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Blaze Round Double Bridge
Ray-Ban
Blaze Round Double Bridge
Ray-Ban

A double-bridged silhouette that says contemporary cool and confidence.

REGULARLY $200

Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your fall look.

REGULARLY $204

Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style.

ORIGINALLY $167

 

RELATED CONTENT:

159 Holiday Gifts You Can Shop at the Amazon Sale -- Post Prime Day 2020

Holiday Gifts for Under $100

The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far

The Best Gifts From Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Gifts for Under $50 at Amazon

The Best Holiday Gifts on Amazon Fashion: Ray-Ban Sunglasses, Tory Burch Earrings and More

Prime Day Is Over, But Adidas Is Still Having a Massive Sale on Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon

Holiday Gifts for Under $100 on Amazon

Holiday Gifts for Under $200 at Amazon

The Best 23 Luggage Deals at the Amazon Sale - Tumi, Samsonite & More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Prime Day Is Over, But Adidas Is Still Having a Massive Sale on Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon

Shop These Major Discounts on Designer Dresses

Save 40% on Levi's Jeans at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Save up to 40% on Designer Shoes and Boots at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale

 