Gear up for summer adventures with the best REI 4th of July deals on camping gear, running shoes, apparel and more.
Warm days full of sunshine are here, and with them comes the perfect excuse for outdoor enthusiasts to get out and enjoy nature. Whether you’re an avid runner or just like the look of great North Face gear, REI has just launched its huge 4th of July Sale with major discounts on outerwear and equipment. No matter what big adventures you have in store, the REI sale should be the first place you look to get prepared with deals on all the best gear.
Now through Thursday, July 4, you can save up to 40% on thousands of outdoor items, including hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear and so much more. If you're hitting the trails, don't miss the massive discounts on hydration packs and Garmin smartwatches that make the perfect companion for long treks and big fitness challenges.
From Brooks running shorts and Hoka sneakers to Patagonia backpacks and Chaco hiking sandals, there are unbeatable deals on seasonal gear from some of the most reputable brands. The best part is that all the outdoor gear is meant to last a long time, so the quality makes these discounts that much more worth your while.
Below, shop all the best REI 4th of July deals to save on all your summer must-haves.
Best REI 4th of July Deals
Patagonia Dirt Roamer Bike Pack 20 L
Get 50% off the 20-liter Patagonia Dirt Roamer pack with a low-profile design for stability and pockets to keep you organized on the trail.
Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's
The Chaco Z/2 includes traction on the rubber outsole and an adjustable strap, so there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals.
HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
These technical trail workhorses from HOKA feature Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. Get less weight and more traction than ever before.
The North Face Recon Pack
This The North Face Recon pack features a light-yet-durable suspension, a stretchable stash pocket and plenty of space for your devices.
The North Face Aphrodite 4" Shorts - Women's
Made with comfortable herringbone fabric that dries quickly, these water-repellent The North Face shorts keep you moving.
Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
If it's a comfortable hiking boot you want, Hoka's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots are the only shoe you need. These kicks provides plenty of support and plushness.
CamelBak Rogue Light Hydration Pack
The CamelBak Rogue Light hydration pack has a sleek, lightweight design that's perfect for everyday adventures on the trails, bike paths or roads.
Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's
Glide through your runs with lightweight Saucony shorts designed to move with you. There are perforated panels at the side seams and back yoke for breathability as well as convenient pockets to stash your keys.
Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes
With their ultra-durable rubber outsoles, these trail-running shoes are ideal for both beginners and experienced trail runners. With the protective toe caps, you won't stub your toe on rough terrain, and the quicklace system makes it easy to slip on and off the shoes.
Pure Cycles Classic Bike
The Classic from Pure Cycles comes with a rear rack, front/rear fenders and a bell, so you're ready for whatever comes your way.
Black Diamond Bipod Bivy
The Black Diamond bipod bivy allows you to keep your pack light while still providing protection from the elements.
The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag - 29"
Get ready for your summer travels with a sleek, lightweight rolling duffel that packs plenty of organization. The xternal secure-zip pocket offers quick access to items such as a passport, phone, wallet or keys.
Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
Updated with advanced grippers, these trail running sneakers from Salomon will help you feel more confident on your runs.
Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's
This is one of the most stylish bike helmets we've ever seen.
Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4
Currently over 55% off, this tent from Alpine Mountain can hold up to four people.
