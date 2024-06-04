Shop
Sales & Deals

REI's Sale Added New Markdowns for Summer Adventures — Save Up to 50% on Clothing, Shoes and Gear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Trail Running
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:01 PM PDT, June 4, 2024

Gear up for summer with the best REI deals on camping gear, running shoes, apparel and more.

Warm days full of sunshine are here, and with them come the perfect excuse for outdoor enthusiasts to get out and enjoy nature. Whether you’re an avid runner or just like the look of great North Face gear, REI added tons of new markdowns to its sale section that are ready for summer. No matter what big adventures you have in store, the REI sale should be the first place you look to get prepared with deals on all the best gear.

Shop the REI Deals

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of these discounts. You can save up to 50% on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear and so many more outdoor essentials. If you're hitting the trails, don't miss the massive discounts on Hydro Flasks and Garmin smartwatches that make the perfect companion for long treks and big fitness challenges.

From Brooks running shorts and Hoka sneakers to Patagonia backpacks and JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, there are thousands of items on sale at REI, so you can ross everything off your wishlist. The best part is that all the outdoor gear is meant to last a long time, so the quality makes these discounts that much more worth your while.

Below, shop all the best REI deals to save on camping must-haves, running shoes, comfortable sandals, hydration packs and more.

Best REI Deals

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

These technical trail workhorses from HOKA feature Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. Get less weight and more traction than ever before.

$155 $125

Shop Now

The North Face Recon Pack

The North Face Recon Pack
REI

The North Face Recon Pack

This The North Face Recon pack features a light-yet-durable suspension, a stretchable stash pocket and plenty of space for your devices.

$109 $65

Shop Now

The North Face Aphrodite 4" Shorts - Women's

The North Face Aphrodite 4" Shorts - Women's
REI

The North Face Aphrodite 4" Shorts - Women's

Made with comfortable herringbone fabric that dries quickly, these water-repellent The North Face shorts keep you moving.

$45 $31

Shop Now

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's
REI

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's

The Chaco Z/2 includes traction on the rubber outsole and an adjustable strap, so there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals. 

$105 $70

Shop Now

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
REI

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

If it's a comfortable hiking boot you want, Hoka's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots are the only shoe you need. These kicks provides plenty of support and plushness. 

$240 $180

Shop Now

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's
REI

Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's

Glide through your runs with lightweight Saucony shorts designed to move with you. There are perforated panels at the side seams and back yoke for breathability as well as convenient pockets to stash your keys.

$55 $38

Shop Now

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's

Updated with advanced grippers, these trail running sneakers from Salomon will help you feel more confident on your runs.

$145 $108

Shop Now

Garmin Forerunner 255

Garmin Forerunner 255
REI

Garmin Forerunner 255

Take your workouts to the next level with the innovative Garmin Forerunner 255 that can help you train and recover.

$350 $250

Shop Now

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy
REI

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy

The Black Diamond bipod bivy allows you to keep your pack light while still providing protection from the elements.

$380 $207

Shop Now

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag - 29"

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag - 29"
REI

The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag - 29"

Get ready for your summer travels with a sleek, lightweight rolling duffel that packs plenty of organization. The xternal secure-zip pocket offers quick access to items such as a passport, phone, wallet or keys.

$280 $197

Shop Now

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's
REI

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's

This is one of the most stylish bike helmets we've ever seen.

$130 $76

Shop Now

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4
REI

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4

Currently over 55% off, this tent from Alpine Mountain can hold up to four people.

$150 $65

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at Brooks' Summer Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Top Running Shoes at Brooks' Summer Sale

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 47% on New Sneakers for Spring

Sales & Deals

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 47% on New Sneakers for Spring

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Best Lists

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Save 20% on Yeti's Best Coolers, Water Bottles and Tumblers for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Yeti's Best Coolers, Water Bottles and Tumblers for Summer

The Best Beach Bags to Shop for Summer 2024

Style

The Best Beach Bags to Shop for Summer 2024

Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Summer

Sales & Deals

Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Summer

Save Up to 47% on Coleman Camping Gear for All Your Summer Adventures

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 47% on Coleman Camping Gear for All Your Summer Adventures

Keurig's 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker Is on Sale for Less Than $60 Now

Sales & Deals

Keurig's 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker Is on Sale for Less Than $60 Now

Tags: