Gear up for summer with the best REI deals on camping gear, running shoes, apparel and more.
Warm days full of sunshine are here, and with them come the perfect excuse for outdoor enthusiasts to get out and enjoy nature. Whether you’re an avid runner or just like the look of great North Face gear, REI added tons of new markdowns to its sale section that are ready for summer. No matter what big adventures you have in store, the REI sale should be the first place you look to get prepared with deals on all the best gear.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of these discounts. You can save up to 50% on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear and so many more outdoor essentials. If you're hitting the trails, don't miss the massive discounts on Hydro Flasks and Garmin smartwatches that make the perfect companion for long treks and big fitness challenges.
From Brooks running shorts and Hoka sneakers to Patagonia backpacks and JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, there are thousands of items on sale at REI, so you can ross everything off your wishlist. The best part is that all the outdoor gear is meant to last a long time, so the quality makes these discounts that much more worth your while.
Below, shop all the best REI deals to save on camping must-haves, running shoes, comfortable sandals, hydration packs and more.
Best REI Deals
HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
These technical trail workhorses from HOKA feature Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. Get less weight and more traction than ever before.
The North Face Recon Pack
This The North Face Recon pack features a light-yet-durable suspension, a stretchable stash pocket and plenty of space for your devices.
The North Face Aphrodite 4" Shorts - Women's
Made with comfortable herringbone fabric that dries quickly, these water-repellent The North Face shorts keep you moving.
Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals - Men's
The Chaco Z/2 includes traction on the rubber outsole and an adjustable strap, so there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals.
Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
If it's a comfortable hiking boot you want, Hoka's Kaha 2 GTX hiking boots are the only shoe you need. These kicks provides plenty of support and plushness.
Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's
Glide through your runs with lightweight Saucony shorts designed to move with you. There are perforated panels at the side seams and back yoke for breathability as well as convenient pockets to stash your keys.
Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
Updated with advanced grippers, these trail running sneakers from Salomon will help you feel more confident on your runs.
Garmin Forerunner 255
Take your workouts to the next level with the innovative Garmin Forerunner 255 that can help you train and recover.
Black Diamond Bipod Bivy
The Black Diamond bipod bivy allows you to keep your pack light while still providing protection from the elements.
The North Face Base Camp Voyager Roller Bag - 29"
Get ready for your summer travels with a sleek, lightweight rolling duffel that packs plenty of organization. The xternal secure-zip pocket offers quick access to items such as a passport, phone, wallet or keys.
Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's
This is one of the most stylish bike helmets we've ever seen.
Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4
Currently over 55% off, this tent from Alpine Mountain can hold up to four people.
