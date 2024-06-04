Warm days full of sunshine are here, and with them come the perfect excuse for outdoor enthusiasts to get out and enjoy nature. Whether you’re an avid runner or just like the look of great North Face gear, REI added tons of new markdowns to its sale section that are ready for summer. No matter what big adventures you have in store, the REI sale should be the first place you look to get prepared with deals on all the best gear.

Shop the REI Deals

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of these discounts. You can save up to 50% on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear and so many more outdoor essentials. If you're hitting the trails, don't miss the massive discounts on Hydro Flasks and Garmin smartwatches that make the perfect companion for long treks and big fitness challenges.

From Brooks running shorts and Hoka sneakers to Patagonia backpacks and JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, there are thousands of items on sale at REI, so you can ross everything off your wishlist. The best part is that all the outdoor gear is meant to last a long time, so the quality makes these discounts that much more worth your while.

Below, shop all the best REI deals to save on camping must-haves, running shoes, comfortable sandals, hydration packs and more.

Best REI Deals

Garmin Forerunner 255 REI Garmin Forerunner 255 Take your workouts to the next level with the innovative Garmin Forerunner 255 that can help you train and recover. $350 $250 Shop Now

