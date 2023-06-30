Shop

Rent the Runway's Summer Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the Best Deals to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rent the Runway Summer Sale: Save on Designer Clothes and Accessories
Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway is best known for making designer clothes more accessible at affordable prices, but a little-known fact is that shoppers can actually buy the pre-loved designer looks to permanently add them to their wardrobe. With all the vacations and summer weddings this season brings, Rent the Runway's Summer Sale just kicked off at the perfect time to stock your closet with stylish clothing and accessories. 

Shop the RTR Sale

For a limited time, savvy shoppers can save an extra 15% on designer brands at Rent the Runway. Just use code SHOPSUMMER at checkout to unlock the savings and effortlessly elevate your wardrobe. 

Eyeing that baby blue Christian Siriano dress with adorable ruffles for your best friend's nuptials? Instead of the original $1,400 price tag, you can now get the designer dress for $238. If a fun and flirty crop top from For Love and Lemons is more your vibe this summer, you can now snag the head-turner for under $30. We've even found marked-down oversized Gucci sunglasses to channel this summer's Barbiecore trend

Whether you're looking for sleek new work bag, on-trend summer apparel or a formal dress for special occasions, now is the time to save big at the Rent the Runway Summer Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite finds from this incredible savings event.

For Love and Lemons Alia Cross Front Crop Top
For Love and Lemons Alia Cross Front Crop Top
Rent the Runway
For Love and Lemons Alia Cross Front Crop Top

The puffy sleeves on this red floral crop from For Love and Lemons adds a touch of sophistication to the sultry top. 

$170$29
Christian Siriano Blue Cold Shoulder Ruffle Dress
Christian Siriano Blue Cold Shoulder Ruffle Dress
Rent the Runway
Christian Siriano Blue Cold Shoulder Ruffle Dress

The ruffled hem and shoulders on this Christian Siriano dress make it a versatile option for nicer weddings or downtown drinks with the gals. 

$1,400$238
Badgley Mischka Red Asymmetrical Gown
Badgley Mischka Red Asymmetrical Gown
Rent the Runway
Badgley Mischka Red Asymmetrical Gown

For any formal events, like upscale summer weddings, you'll be happy to have this gorgeous red gown on hand. Your only concern will be upstaging the bride with your killer dress.

$950$242
Gucci Fuchsia Pink Round Sunglasses
Gucci Fuchsia Pink Round Sunglasses
Rent the Runway
Gucci Fuchsia Pink Round Sunglasses

Oversized, pink Gucci sunglasses will become your new wardrobe staple.

$335$57
Rejina Pyo Isobel Check Patchwork Dress
Rejina Pyo Isobel Check Patchwork Dress
Rent the Runway
Rejina Pyo Isobel Check Patchwork Dress

This sleeveless dress from Rejina Pyo is made from pink and peach fabrics perfect for summer. The breezy dress will soon become one of your go-to options. 

$875$149
Tanya Taylor Analiese Blazer
Tanya Taylor Analiese Blazer
Rent the Runway
Tanya Taylor Analiese Blazer

Make a statement in this pink metallic leopard-print Tanya Taylor blazer. There are also matching pants if you really want to stand out. 

$595$228
Tory Burch Poplin Wrap Dress
Tory Burch Poplin Wrap Dress
Rent the Runway
Tory Burch Poplin Wrap Dress

Not only will you look super stylish in this wrap dress from Tory Burch, but it's also made of 100% breathable cotton.

$598$254
Ulla Johnson Alia Dress
Ulla Johnson Alia Dress
Rent the Runway
Ulla Johnson Alia Dress

The cuffed sleeves, belted waist and thigh-length hem come together to create a fashionable boho dress that will transition from summer to fall.

$625$106
Trina Turk Central Lace Dress
Trina Turk Central Lace Dress
Rent the Runway
Trina Turk Central Lace Dress

A little black dress is always in style and we love this option from Trina Turk that uses delicate black lace.

$368$219
Toccin Sarah Wrap Top
Toccin Sarah Wrap Top
Rent the Runway
Toccin Sarah Wrap Top

The flattering style of a wrap top is always a great choice. The geo-metric print and flowy long sleeves elevate this modern blouse.

$325$55
Marc Jacobs Handbags Pistachio Mini Pillow Bag
Marc Jacobs Handbag Pistachio Mini Pillow Bag
Rent the Runway
Marc Jacobs Handbags Pistachio Mini Pillow Bag

Soft lamb leather is used in this fluffy cloud pillow from Marc Jacobs Handbags. The chain strap makes the cute bag edgy.

$450$77
Kooreloo Blue Orange Tweed Petite Bag
Kooreloo Blue Orange Tweed Petite Bag
Rent the Runway
Kooreloo Blue Orange Tweed Petite Bag

For a handbag that stands out, go for this mini tweed shoulder bag with golden accents. It even has hidden artwork inside.

$395$67
Oscar de la Renta Mosaic Tassel Earrings
Oscar de la Renta Mosaic Tassel Earrings
Rent the Runway
Oscar de la Renta Mosaic Tassel Earrings

Elegant, yet flirty, these playful tassel earrings from Oscar de la Renta will get all the compliments. 

$590$100
Kate Spade New York Cream Be Bold Statement Earrings
Kate Spade New York Cream Be Bold Statement Earrings
Rent the Runway
Kate Spade New York Cream Be Bold Statement Earrings

Don't forget to wear your hair up to show off these fabulous statement earrings from Kate Spade New York.

$128$32

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Summer

Taylor Swift's $58 Corset Top Is Perfect for Summer

The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Picks at Amazon

One of Oprah's Favorite Sneaker Brands Is Having A Summer Sale

Save 50% on Coach's Summer Sandals, Handbags, Accessories and More

A Fresh ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Jewelry Collab Is Live on Amazon

Shop Rare Deals on Charlotte Tilbury Makeup During the Big Summer Sale