Rent the Runway's Summer Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the Best Deals to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe
Rent the Runway is best known for making designer clothes more accessible at affordable prices, but a little-known fact is that shoppers can actually buy the pre-loved designer looks to permanently add them to their wardrobe. With all the vacations and summer weddings this season brings, Rent the Runway's Summer Sale just kicked off at the perfect time to stock your closet with stylish clothing and accessories.
For a limited time, savvy shoppers can save an extra 15% on designer brands at Rent the Runway. Just use code SHOPSUMMER at checkout to unlock the savings and effortlessly elevate your wardrobe.
Eyeing that baby blue Christian Siriano dress with adorable ruffles for your best friend's nuptials? Instead of the original $1,400 price tag, you can now get the designer dress for $238. If a fun and flirty crop top from For Love and Lemons is more your vibe this summer, you can now snag the head-turner for under $30. We've even found marked-down oversized Gucci sunglasses to channel this summer's Barbiecore trend.
Whether you're looking for sleek new work bag, on-trend summer apparel or a formal dress for special occasions, now is the time to save big at the Rent the Runway Summer Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite finds from this incredible savings event.
The puffy sleeves on this red floral crop from For Love and Lemons adds a touch of sophistication to the sultry top.
The ruffled hem and shoulders on this Christian Siriano dress make it a versatile option for nicer weddings or downtown drinks with the gals.
For any formal events, like upscale summer weddings, you'll be happy to have this gorgeous red gown on hand. Your only concern will be upstaging the bride with your killer dress.
Oversized, pink Gucci sunglasses will become your new wardrobe staple.
This sleeveless dress from Rejina Pyo is made from pink and peach fabrics perfect for summer. The breezy dress will soon become one of your go-to options.
Make a statement in this pink metallic leopard-print Tanya Taylor blazer. There are also matching pants if you really want to stand out.
Not only will you look super stylish in this wrap dress from Tory Burch, but it's also made of 100% breathable cotton.
The cuffed sleeves, belted waist and thigh-length hem come together to create a fashionable boho dress that will transition from summer to fall.
A little black dress is always in style and we love this option from Trina Turk that uses delicate black lace.
The flattering style of a wrap top is always a great choice. The geo-metric print and flowy long sleeves elevate this modern blouse.
Soft lamb leather is used in this fluffy cloud pillow from Marc Jacobs Handbags. The chain strap makes the cute bag edgy.
For a handbag that stands out, go for this mini tweed shoulder bag with golden accents. It even has hidden artwork inside.
Elegant, yet flirty, these playful tassel earrings from Oscar de la Renta will get all the compliments.
Don't forget to wear your hair up to show off these fabulous statement earrings from Kate Spade New York.
