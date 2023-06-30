Rent the Runway is best known for making designer clothes more accessible at affordable prices, but a little-known fact is that shoppers can actually buy the pre-loved designer looks to permanently add them to their wardrobe. With all the vacations and summer weddings this season brings, Rent the Runway's Summer Sale just kicked off at the perfect time to stock your closet with stylish clothing and accessories.

Shop the RTR Sale

For a limited time, savvy shoppers can save an extra 15% on designer brands at Rent the Runway. Just use code SHOPSUMMER at checkout to unlock the savings and effortlessly elevate your wardrobe.

Eyeing that baby blue Christian Siriano dress with adorable ruffles for your best friend's nuptials? Instead of the original $1,400 price tag, you can now get the designer dress for $238. If a fun and flirty crop top from For Love and Lemons is more your vibe this summer, you can now snag the head-turner for under $30. We've even found marked-down oversized Gucci sunglasses to channel this summer's Barbiecore trend.

Whether you're looking for sleek new work bag, on-trend summer apparel or a formal dress for special occasions, now is the time to save big at the Rent the Runway Summer Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite finds from this incredible savings event.

Badgley Mischka Red Asymmetrical Gown Rent the Runway Badgley Mischka Red Asymmetrical Gown For any formal events, like upscale summer weddings, you'll be happy to have this gorgeous red gown on hand. Your only concern will be upstaging the bride with your killer dress. $950 $242 Shop Now

Ulla Johnson Alia Dress Rent the Runway Ulla Johnson Alia Dress The cuffed sleeves, belted waist and thigh-length hem come together to create a fashionable boho dress that will transition from summer to fall. $625 $106 Shop Now

Toccin Sarah Wrap Top Rent the Runway Toccin Sarah Wrap Top The flattering style of a wrap top is always a great choice. The geo-metric print and flowy long sleeves elevate this modern blouse. $325 $55 Shop Now

