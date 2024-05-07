Rita Ora left little to the imagination with her Met Gala after-party look. Following the 2024 Met Gala, the 33-year-old star stepped out of her hotel in a jaw-dropping ensemble.

Having already caused a stir on the Met Gala red carpet in a sheer nude bodysuit, Ora upped the ante with her post-event attire. Donning a completely see-through feathered gown, she confidently flaunted her figure, opting to forgo a bra.

Accompanied by her husband, Taika Waititi, Ora exuded confidence as she posed for the paparazzi. Her revealing dress, adorned with oversized white feathers and strategically placed flowers.

Sporting a wet-look hairstyle, the singer ensured her risqué outfit was the talk of the town as she made her way outside.

Waititi, dressed impeccably in a blue suit, stood by his wife's side, demonstrating unwavering support as she basked in the spotlight.

Earlier in the evening, Ora turned heads on the Met Gala red carpet in a daring sheer nude bodysuit by MARNI, accompanied by her husband. With her toned physique on full display, she set tongues wagging with her bold fashion choice, while Waititi proved to be the perfect gentleman, assisting her with her dress train.

"Hi guys, I'm wearing a necklace this year at the Met," Ora quipped to ET's Rachel Smith as she made her way up the iconic stairway.

Delving further into her inspiration behind the dress, Ora shared that the dress is meant to represent "the beauty of the body and women's existence and presence." She continued: "[It's about] not doing as much but also doing a lot, you see what I mean? And these beads are from actually second century BC."

Ora said that she doesn't have another outfit to change into when she gets inside the museum, joking that she "didn't even think about the bathroom, so there's that."

Her husband, 48, opted for something more covered up but similarly noteworthy: a brown leather MARNI suit, complete with leather tie and gloves.

The pair made their Met Gala debut as a couple in September 2021, several months after they first sparked romance rumors in April 2021.

They made their official red carpet debut a month before in August 2021 at the premiere of Suicide Squad. Then, engagement rumors began swirling in June 2022 after they'd been together for more than a year.

It was during her promo tour for the premiere of her single, "You Only Love Me," that the singer confirmed that she and Waititi tied the knot in August 2022. During an appearance on Heart Radio Breakfast, Ora told listeners that she is "officially off the market," and described her wedding day as "perfect" and "special."

"I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been," she added.

This marriage marks the first for Ora, who previously dated the likes of Bruno Mars, Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris. It's Waititi's second marriage, as he was wed to Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 to 2018. The former couple shares two kids, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu.

Previously, the singer kept mum when asked about the wedding rumors, but she never missed a chance to gush over her partner. During an interview on the Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, she said, "I’m in love, very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love. Amen," while breaking out into song.

Ora also confirmed she is in a happy place right now and found a partner after hoping to find love. "I love love," she told Winstone. "I’ve always been such a believer in it and I always felt like -- I always wanted the fairy tale. That’s what I grew up loving."

Added the star, "And my parents have been together for over, like, 30 years, so for me, I was always about that, like, love, finding a partner and all that, so I'm really happy I did, but, you know, I made that choice."

"I love Taika," she proclaimed, calling him "funny" and "lovely." "Shout-out to Taika," she said.

Nowadays, the couple has no problem gushing about one another when the mood strikes. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last September, Ora playfully described her husband as a "sex god."

The candid moment occurred when Cohen asked Ora to describe the aura of her showbiz pals, including Justin Bieber and Cardi B. While Ora had no trouble sharing insights about others, she found herself momentarily stumped when it came to characterizing her director beau.

Amid giggles and laughter, Ora blurted out, "Just... just... sex god," prompting amusement not only from the studio audience but also from her fellow guest, DJ and producer Diplo.

