Russell Wilson is putting the kids first. The NFL pro appeared to spend some quality time with his stepson, Future Zahir, on the gridiron, gushing over his role as a dad after the boy's biological father, rapper Future, appeared to diss him in a new song.

"Best part of the day #DadLife," he captioned the photo, which captures Wilson and the 9-year-old from behind as they walk across a football field. Wilson's wife and Future's mother, Ciara, commented on the post with a series of heart-hand emojis.

The Denver Broncos quarterback has been married to Ciara since July 6, 2016. Since their wedding, the couple has welcomed daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3.

Prior to their relationship, Ciara dated Future for several years, starting in 2012. In October 2013, the two got engaged and welcomed their son, Future Zahir, in May 2014. They broke up that same year amid rumors that the rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, had cheated on Ciara.

Things quickly became volatile over the next couple of years, after Future publicly slammed Ciara and even called her a "b***h" over Twitter for allegedly not letting him see their son. The two finally settled their ongoing child custody case in January 2017.

Earlier this month, the rapper appeared on Quavo's new track, "Turn Yo Clic Up," and pretty clearly called Wilson out.

"Big dawg status, bill hopper/I ball in his mall for my brothers/Goyard bag, tote the corduroy/I got it out the field, f**k Russell," Future raps on the song.

As the younger Future celebrated his ninth birthday in May, Wilson praised his growth in a loving tribute on social media that included a collection of photos showing Future with his mom and siblings.

"Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom! The last of the single digits," Wilson captioned the slideshow. "You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God!"

"The big 9!!! So so proud," Ciara commented on the post. "I love my boys so much ❤️❤️❤️"

Both Ciara and Wilson have never been shy about sharing their love for their children on social media -- the NFL player and singer often share sweet family moments with their followers.

Last summer, Wilson posted a fun clip of him and Future passing a football outside among palm trees after a workout, hinting at a possible future in the NFL. Wilson also played with Future's friend, Kingston, the son of Ciara's creative director, Jamaica Craft, in the Instagram video.

"Post workout work with the young fellas!" Wilson wrote. "Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL."

For more on the family, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ciara on Adjusting to Life in Denver With Husband Russell Wilson and Kids (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ciara's Ex Future Declares 'F**k Russell' in New Track

See Ciara and Russell Wilson's Sweet 7th Wedding Anniversary Tributes

Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Tribute to Future on His 9th Birthday

Ciara and Russell Wilson Sing With Inmates at Maximum Security Prison

Russell Wilson Takes Daughter Sienna to First Daddy-Daughter Dance

Ciara and Russell Wilson Spread 'Cheer' for Kids in Denver Hospital

Ciara Wishes Russell Wilson a Sweet Happy Birthday

Ciara on Adjusting to Life in Denver with Russell Wilson and Kids

Related Gallery