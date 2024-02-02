Sales & Deals

Samsonite Is Having a Massive Winter Sale Right Now — Save 25% on Best-Selling Luggage

Samsonite Winter Sale
Samsonite
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:57 AM PST, February 2, 2024

Get travel ready with 25% off Samsonite's best-selling luggage, duffels, backpacks and more.

After being cooped up inside this winter, we don't blame you if you're already planning your spring break escape. To help get your mind off the snowy weather and set your sights on new destinations, Samsonite's Winter Sale is here to make sure you have reliable luggage on hand.

Right now, Samonite is offering 25% off its best-selling collections of carry-ons, large suitcases, backpacks and luggage sets. Whether you're shopping for your next work trip or planning an all-out spring vacation, this season's Samsonite luggage deals have you covered.

Shop the Samsonite Winter Sale

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The Samsonite Freeform carry-on is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform carry-on is on sale for $150 in six different colors. 

Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals below before your next trip.

Best Samsonite Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.

$240 $180

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$280 $210

Shop Now

Novaire 2 Piece Set

Novaire 2 Piece Set
Samsonite

Novaire 2 Piece Set

If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

$520 $390

Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
Samsonite

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.

$200 $150

Shop Now

Business Slim Backpack

Business Slim Backpack
Samsonite

Business Slim Backpack

Save 25% on an everyday leather backpack designed to cover business and life needs.

$300 $225

Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your holiday vacation.

$250 $187

Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.

$300 $180

Shop Now

