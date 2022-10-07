Early Black Friday 2022 deals have officially arrived at Samsung. The holiday sales season is already kicking off with Amazon's second Prime Day sale event, Target Deal Days, and Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals. Now Samsung is offering early holiday discounts for home appliances and vacuums during the Black Friday in October Sale.

Black Friday, which falls on November 25 in 2022, is traditionally the best time to purchase big-ticket items like major appliances. There's no need to wait though with Samsung already dropping Black Friday deals early. From refrigerators and dishwashers to washer and dryers, you can save up to 50% on kitchen and laundry room upgrades.

Save on Samsung Appliances

Whether your home appliances need an update after years of usage or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's early Black Friday deals are hard to beat. Get your home ready for the holidays with up to $1,200 off Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerators, 49% off the Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick vacuum, and up to $400 of Samsung dishwashers. Home essentials are marked down to their lowest prices of the year for a limited time.

Below, we've gathered the best vacuum and appliance deals this year's Samsung Black Friday in October sale has to offer. These early deals are only the beginning of Samsung's Black Friday 2022 plans, so make sure to check back here for ET's rundown of everything worth shopping — TVs, smartphones, tablets and much more.

Samsung's Best Early Black Friday Appliance Deals

Best Early Black Friday Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 ELECTRIC DRYER Buy Now $4,098 $2,698 GAS DRYER Buy Now

Best Early Black Friday Samsung Vacuum Deals

