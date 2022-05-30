Memorial Day is finally here and so are the enormous sales that come along with it. Steep discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and washer and dryers. Whether your kitchen needs an upgrade or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Memorial Day sales are hard to beat, but we suggest you shop the Samsung Memorial Day Sale before any best-selling appliances sell out.

See at Samsung

Through June 8, Samsung has major markdowns up to $1,550 off appliances for your home. Finding the greatest bargains during large Memorial Day sales like these can be difficult, which is why we've rounded up the best appliance deals currently available at Samsung. From 38% off washers and dryers to $250 off dishwashers and 28% off cordless stick vacuums, shop the home essentials you can get for less below.

Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with OptiWash Samsung Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with OptiWash Samsung's front load washer learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access. Not only is this smart washer on sale, but you can also get the Samsung Care+ 2 Years Plan for just $1. When you pair this washer with the Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry, you'll get an additional $351 discount (as opposed to buying them separately), free installation, as well a free haul-away service on your old washer and dryer. $1,599 $1,099 Buy Now

Best Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Best Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Memorial Day Vacuum Deals

Check out more of the best Memorial Day 2022 sales happening right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Best Apple Deals On Amazon for Memorial Day 2022

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale Is Live with Savings on TVs, Phones & More

Last Chance to Save Up to 40% at Coach's Memorial Day Sale

All The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales Ending Today and Tomorrow

The 24 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

The 12 Best Deals from Kate Spade's Summer Sale That Ends Today

Parachute Memorial Day Sale: Last Chance to Save 20% On Bedding & More