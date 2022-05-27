Memorial Day weekend is officially here and so are the enormous sales that come along with it. Steep discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and washer and dryers. Whether your kitchen needs an upgrade or your laundry room has seen better days, Samsung's Memorial Day sales are hard to bet, even before the holiday hits on Monday, May 30 this year.

See at Samsung

Through June 8, Samsung has major markdowns up to $1,550 off appliances for your home. Finding the greatest bargains during large Memorial Day sales like these can be difficult, which is why we've rounded up the best appliance deals currently available at Samsung. From 38% off washers and dryers to $250 off dishwashers and 28% off cordless stick vacuums, shop the home essentials you can get for less below.

Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Best Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Best Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Memorial Day Vacuum Deals

Check out more of the best Memorial Day 2022 sales happening right now.

