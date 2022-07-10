When upgrading your screen, you don't have to sacrifice picture quality to fit your budget. We're counting down the minutes until Amazon Prime Day 2022, but the truth is you don't have to wait for Prime Day deals for some of the biggest tech savings. Samsung is getting the shopping week started now with huge discounts on their best TVs.

Samsung's TV deals include some major discounts on 4K and 8K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $4,000 on a 8K Neo QLED TV. With 1.5 times more lighting zones in the display, the 8K TV has deeper blacks, brighter whites and more vivid colors that showcase greater clarity than what’s possible on the majority of 4K TVs. There are also cheap TV deals being offered on various models of high-quality televisions, including Samsung's popular Frame TV.

Samsung TV Deals

Samsung's latest deals will make streaming a breeze and bring the game right to your couch. Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework, which is why we did the work for you. From 85-inch home theatre screens to 65-inch bedroom sets with unimaginable details, we've rounded up the best Prime Day-level Samsung TV deals below.

Save up to $4,000 on Samsung 8K Neo QLED TVs

Save up to $2,400 on Samsung 4K Neo QLED TVs

85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. $5,000 $2,600 Buy Now

Save up to $1,120 on Samsung 4K QLED TVs

70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV Like its other Samsung QLED 4K Smart Tv siblings, the Class Q60A also has a Quantom Dot processor, along with a quality 4K resolution that enhances any movie. Plus, you could connect your laptop or PC to the TV to get some work done on your living room's very own big screen. $1,350 $1,100 Buy Now

55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV This TV delivers precision color-matching, so you can sit back and enjoy your favorite TV show without tinkering with the settings. It also features Object Tracking Surround Sound, which is surround sound that tracks the movement of objects and people on screen. Then, it adjusts the volume and direction of the sound accordingly for a truly immersive experience. $1,300 $1,000 Buy Now

Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Frame TVs

Samsung is also offering 50% off customized bezels for all Frame TVs. So, you can finally get that Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with custom teak bezels that you've been eyeing for the last month.

55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV The 4K display on this TV adds clarity and quality to your viewing experience. The bezels on this model are nearly non-existent, so you don't have to worry about any distracting borders while you're watching your favorite events. And for an extra fee, you can customize the color of the bezels to match the interior design of your home. $1,500 $1,400 Buy Now

32" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 32" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV If you don't have space to accommodate a TV that's 50" or larger, this 2020 model of The Frame could be the perfect solution. At 32 inches, The Frame also has an Art Mode which displays artwork or images of your choosing whenever the TV is off. It's like an entertainment system and a work of art build into one 32-inch frame. $600 $500 Buy Now

