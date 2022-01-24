Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals 2022: Save Up to $3,500 on 8K TVs Before the Big Game
It's officially crunch time for Super Bowl LVI. If you're hosting a game day party, then you probably want to fine-tune your entertainment system and living room setup before the big day. Scouring TV deals and sound system sales while every other football fan is doing the same is hectic, to say the least. If you're in the market for a new TV ahead of Feb. 13, then Samsung could the MVP of your Super Bowl party.
From Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, Samsung has some major deals on 8K and 4K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $3,500 on an 85-inch 8K Smart TV. You might not need an 85-inch TV, but Samsung is offering plenty of other deals on various models and sizes of high-quality televisions.
Apart from TVs, Samsung also has a bundle-and-save event that ends on Jan. 30 -- which is perfect if you need to upgrade your speakers and your TV. If you buy certain soundbars along with a TV, you can save up to $300. Of course, your savings all depend on your preferred audio system and your TV selection.
Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework before, which is why we did the work for you. Since every TV has its own unique set of functional features and aesthetic perks, ET rounded up Samsung's best TV deals below.
Save up to $3,500 on 8K Neo QLED TVs
Save up to $1,700 on 4K Neo QLED TVs
Save up to $1,000 on 4K QLED TVs
Save up to $800 on Frame TVs
Samsung is also offering 50% off customized bezels on all the Frame model TVs. So, you can finally get that Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with custom teak bezels that you've been eyeing for the last month.
If you're looking for a projector instead of a TV, you can save up to $1,500 on The Premiere Laser Projector.
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything You Need to Entertain for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13
Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Watch the Epic Trailer
The Best TV Deals to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl
How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More