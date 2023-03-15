With spring arriving in the next week, we're all inspired to get a head start on spring cleaning and tidy up our living spaces using a vacuum. We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, and Samsung's Sale has the top-rated Bespoke Jet for 44% off right now. Convenient for cleaning all types of surfaces, the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale right now for $500.

Designed to clean difficult places, the lightweight Bespoke Jet stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that allows the vacuum to change direction effortlessly. Also included with your Samsung vacuum is a long-reach crevice tool for tight corners and other awkward areas — along with a dusting and upholstery tool that picks up dirt on furniture. The cordless vacuum cleaner's digital display will show you the power level and brush type while notifying you of any issues such as clogs, missing filters, and more.

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while still being extremely maneuverable. $900 $500 Shop Now

Get rid of your bulky corded vacuum and invest in a slim, new stick vacuum cleaner without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors. With tons of sales happening ahead of spring, it's the perfect time of year to snap up a vacuum at an unbeatable price to get your home feeling fresh. We've found more cordless stick vacuums from top-rated home brands to shop below. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean.

From Samsung and Dyson to Shark and Levoit, keep reading to check out more of the best cordless vacuums on the market right now.

Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms. $230 $100 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it. $700 $540 Shop Now

