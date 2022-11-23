If you're on the hunt for the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances, Samsung's Black Friday sale is the one to shop this weekend. Beat the shopping rush and start saving now with steep discounts on best-selling Samsung tech. The Samsung Black Friday deals are offering hundreds off TVs, vacuums, phones, and more right now. Whether you're upgrading the essentials in your home or shopping for tech gifts, don't miss these deals on top-rated Samsung devices.

Just a few of the incredible discounts you can score by shopping the Samsung Black Friday 2022 deals include $225 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus up to $600 enhanced trade in credit, a Galaxy Tab 8 starting at just $100, and the newest Samsung Frame TV at its lowest price. After tracking Samsung deals all year, we can say that Samsung's Black Friday sale this year is one of the best.

Through November 28, snag some of the lowest prices on Samsung tech you'll find this year. Below, we've rounded up all the best deals from Samsung’s Black Friday sale, including smartphones, 8K TVs, earbuds, and smartwatches.

Best Black Friday Samsung TV Deals

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Plus, you can get $150 instant Samsung Credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra. $1,200 $375 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $1,000 $350 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. During the sale, you can get $75 off and up to $400 enhanced trade-in credit. $850 $325 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get $150 off and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,060 $310 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. Get $350 off and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,920 $570 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Deals

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Get up to $300 off and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant. $900 $200 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $100 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Get up to $300 off. Plus, get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,100 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. $280 $65 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes in a single 45mm size and is much more rugged than the regular Watch 5. It has an even larger 80-hour battery or 20 hours when using continuous GPS on a single charge. The Watch 5 Pro comes with a D-buckle sport band that’s more durable than the silicone band on the Watch 5. Right now, get up to $70 off and get second band for free. $450 $160 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task. $149 $69 Shop Now

Galaxy Buds2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Available in white, grey or Bora purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio. $230 $125 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Best Black Friday Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,720 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,278 ELECTRIC DRYER Buy Now $4,098 $2,373 GAS DRYER Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

