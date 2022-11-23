Samsung's Best Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend: TVs, Galaxy Phones, Appliances and More
If you're on the hunt for the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances, Samsung's Black Friday sale is the one to shop this weekend. Beat the shopping rush and start saving now with steep discounts on best-selling Samsung tech. The Samsung Black Friday deals are offering hundreds off TVs, vacuums, phones, and more right now. Whether you're upgrading the essentials in your home or shopping for tech gifts, don't miss these deals on top-rated Samsung devices.
Just a few of the incredible discounts you can score by shopping the Samsung Black Friday 2022 deals include $225 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus up to $600 enhanced trade in credit, a Galaxy Tab 8 starting at just $100, and the newest Samsung Frame TV at its lowest price. After tracking Samsung deals all year, we can say that Samsung's Black Friday sale this year is one of the best.
Through November 28, snag some of the lowest prices on Samsung tech you'll find this year. Below, we've rounded up all the best deals from Samsung’s Black Friday sale, including smartphones, 8K TVs, earbuds, and smartwatches.
Best Black Friday Samsung TV Deals
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Save $4,000 on a Samsung TV that ensures you always get full 8K resolution with unimaginable details in the deepest blacks to the brightest whites.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $2,000 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
Through Quantum Mini LED, Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV boasts an ultra-fine contrast picture, which seamlessly presents every every detail and color in its full, high-res glory.
Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals
The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Plus, you can get $150 instant Samsung Credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use.
The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. During the sale, you can get $75 off and up to $400 enhanced trade-in credit.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get $150 off and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. Get $350 off and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 120Hz screen display, so you can continue scrolling or playing your favorite mobile video games without dealing with any lag.
Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Deals
Get up to $300 off and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant.
Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Get up to $300 off. Plus, get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit.
Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals
An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices.
The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes in a single 45mm size and is much more rugged than the regular Watch 5. It has an even larger 80-hour battery or 20 hours when using continuous GPS on a single charge. The Watch 5 Pro comes with a D-buckle sport band that’s more durable than the silicone band on the Watch 5. Right now, get up to $70 off and get second band for free.
Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds Deals
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task.
Available in white, grey or Bora purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio.
Best Black Friday Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Save $1,720 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time.
Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.
Pretreat your laundry with the faucet that's built into this model. And choose between three different color choices: platinum, white and brushed black. Plus, you can choose between an impeller and an agitator. Just so you know an impeller makes the machine is a bit quieter and uses less water than an agitator does (however, an impeller does cost a bit more).
When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
