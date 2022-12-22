As the weather gets colder, we get inspired to overhaul our living spaces or tidy things up using a vacuum. We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, and Samsung's End of Year Sale has the top-rated Jet 75 for 54% off right now. Convenient for cleaning for all types of surfaces, the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for an all-time low price of $300, which is even better than the Black Friday pricing we saw this year.

Designed to clean the difficult places, the lightweight Jet 75 Complete stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that allows the vacuum to change direction effortlessly. Also included with your Samsung vacuum is a long-reach crevice tool for tight corners and other awkward areas — along with a dusting and upholstery tool that picks up dirt on furniture. The vacuum's digital display will show you the power level and brush type while notifying you of any issues such as clogs, missing filters, and more.

In 2023, get rid of your bulky vacuum and invest in a slim, new stick vacuum without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors. With holiday sales, it's the perfect time of year to snap up a vacuum at an unbeatable price to get your home feeling fresh. We've found more cordless stick vacuums from top-rated home brands to shop below. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to wood floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean.

From Shark and Samsung to Bissell and Levoit, keep reading to check out more of the best cordless stick vacuums on the market right now.

Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners in 2022

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $200. $600 $400 Shop Now

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner A high-powered 250W brushless motor on this cordless vacuum cleaner ensures constant 25Kpa powerful suction in MAX mode, so it instantly picks up pet hair, fine dust, debris, and large particles from carpet, hardwood, tile, marble, etc. $700 $130 Shop Now

Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum Levoit Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum Levoit has launched the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum. If you love convenient technology, this cordless vacuum has exactly that. It can automatically detect the level of debris traveling through the vacuum and adjusts the suction power level for you. And, since Levoit is best known for their air purifiers, the vacuum is enhanced with dual HEPA-type filters, trapping at least 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns in size. $200 $170 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it. $700 $565 Shop Now

