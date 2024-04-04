Mother’s Day is just over one month away, so if you want to get started planning your gift for Mom early, now is the time. Even the mom who tells you not to buy her anything will enjoy a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day. Springtime arrangements provide a pop of color while also bringing a little sunshine into her home.

While there are many fabulous Mother's Day gifts to choose from when looking to spoil mom, there's always the option to surprise her with flowers. To help you find the perfect blooms, UrbanStems has curated Mother's Day flowers and plants for her special day. Even better, ET readers can save 15% on Mother's Day flower delivery with code ET15. That's not all: The code also scores free Sugarfina gummy candies to accompany your floral gift.

Shop Mother's Day Flowers

In case you're not familiar with UrbanStems, let us introduce you: the online gifting company specializes in plant and flower deliveries from coast to coast. From elaborate bouquets to potted plants, dried plants, home fragrances and more, all recipients can enjoy next-day gift delivery on orders placed before 2 pm EST — or even same-day delivery for those located in New York City or Washington DC.

Below, we've hand-picked some of our favorite floral arrangements from UrbanStems to gift this Mother's Day, some of which are even on sale. Don't forget to include our exclusive code ET15 for 15% off your purchase plus a sweet free gift. From tulips to peonies and lilies, each one of these blooms offers an inexpensive explosion of color that will make Mom's day.

The Grower's Choice Peony UrbanStems The Grower's Choice Peony For the mom who loves to watch things bloom, this popular choice arrives with flowers in bud form that open before her eyes over a few days. $88 $75 With Code ET15 Shop Now

Double The Pink Lady UrbanStems Double The Pink Lady This bright and vibrant bouquet will make her smile each time she passes it. This choice is currently on sale, making it an even better deal with our code. $170 $130 Shop Now

The Dutch Tulips UrbanStems The Dutch Tulips These unique multi-color tulips in a gradient of dusty pink to near red petals manage to be the bright spot in any room. $55 $47 with code ET15 Shop Now

Triple The Coquette UrbanStems Triple The Coquette This incredibly girly, flirty, and full bouquet might draw a gasp out of Mom this Mother's Day. The picturesque arrangement features lush roses and delicate spray roses, accented with hypericum berries. Enjoy a discount on top of the sale price with ET's exclusive code. $195 $140 With code ET15 Shop Now

Double The Peony UrbanStems Double The Peony This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any home. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple. (The Double and Triple options are currently on sale, helping your discount stretch even further.) $176 $150 With code ET15 Shop Now

Triple The Firecracker UrbanStems Triple The Firecracker Cool blue tones from thistle fit perfectly alongside bursts of orange roses and bright, golden craspedia in this vibrant bouquet. Increase your sale discount with code ET15. $210 $179 with code ET15 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

