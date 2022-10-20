Now through Sunday, October 23, Credo Beauty is hosting its Friends and Family sale where you can take 20% off amazing brands, including OSEA, and ILIA Beauty for some rare beauty deals that are just too good to pass on.

Get 20% Off ILIA Beauty

It's hard to imagine that after the last few weeks of pre-winter savings and can't miss top beauty deals, a sale might still come along that manages to top the rest. And yet, Credo Beauty's current (and worth noting: very rare) Friends and Family sale giving customers 20% off already has us pulling out our credit cards again and getting ready to stock up on some new beauty essentials. End of Year budgets be damned — we just can't resist this one.

To appreciate just how can't-miss of a deal this is, you have to also understand just how rare a site-wide sale at Credo Beauty with true gems like ILIA Beauty really is. The cult-favorite beauty brand has become a favorite of celebs and TikTokers alike — celebrated for its clean product lineup of muted beauty staples loved by Hollywood's biggest stars like Cindy Crawford, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among many others.

This current sale arrives just in time for winter — so, you can stock up on moisturizing products (like their latest Lip Wrap Reviving Balm) that provide equal parts moisture and shine. But hurry — Credo Beauty's Friends and Family sale is only happening for a limited time and the brand's top products are bound to sell out fast.

Ahead, browse our favorite ILIA Beauty products marked down during the Credo Beauty Friends and Family sale. Plus, check out the best beauty and skincare deals to shop this weekend, and stock up on products including ILIA's latest (and greatest) hydrating lip balm.

Multi-Stick ILIA Multi-Stick The Multi-Stick is an award winning multi-use product that can be used as a blush, lipstick or eyeshadow. $34 Buy Now

