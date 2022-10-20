Save 20% On Cult-Favorite ILIA Beauty Products This Weekend Only: Super Serum Skin Tint, Multi-Stick, and More
Now through Sunday, October 23, Credo Beauty is hosting its Friends and Family sale where you can take 20% off amazing brands, including OSEA, and ILIA Beauty for some rare beauty deals that are just too good to pass on.
It's hard to imagine that after the last few weeks of pre-winter savings and can't miss top beauty deals, a sale might still come along that manages to top the rest. And yet, Credo Beauty's current (and worth noting: very rare) Friends and Family sale giving customers 20% off already has us pulling out our credit cards again and getting ready to stock up on some new beauty essentials. End of Year budgets be damned — we just can't resist this one.
To appreciate just how can't-miss of a deal this is, you have to also understand just how rare a site-wide sale at Credo Beauty with true gems like ILIA Beauty really is. The cult-favorite beauty brand has become a favorite of celebs and TikTokers alike — celebrated for its clean product lineup of muted beauty staples loved by Hollywood's biggest stars like Cindy Crawford, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among many others.
This current sale arrives just in time for winter — so, you can stock up on moisturizing products (like their latest Lip Wrap Reviving Balm) that provide equal parts moisture and shine. But hurry — Credo Beauty's Friends and Family sale is only happening for a limited time and the brand's top products are bound to sell out fast.
Ahead, browse our favorite ILIA Beauty products marked down during the Credo Beauty Friends and Family sale. Plus, check out the best beauty and skincare deals to shop this weekend, and stock up on products including ILIA's latest (and greatest) hydrating lip balm.
A clean, tinted serum that provides light, dewy coverage with mineral SPF and active levels of skincare ingredients—now available in 30 flexible shades.
The Multi-Stick is an award winning multi-use product that can be used as a blush, lipstick or eyeshadow.
This Serum is a groundbreaking 3-in-1 serum with encapsulated vitamin C, mineral SPF 40, and niacinamide in a waterless base for brighter skin instantly and over time.
This mascara is an award-winning buildable mascara that's good for curling, lengthening and volumizing eyelashes.
This powder is weightless setting powder with a soft-focus finish, and is great for smoothing skin, blurring lines, and reducing shine.
This amazing product is a moisturizing tinted lip balm with sheer, buildable color.
This 6-pan talc-free eye shadow palette is good for all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal.
This product is a gel-based serum highlighter with a dewy finish.
