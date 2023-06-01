Save Up to 50% On Adidas Shoes, Shorts and More Activewear During the Brand's Summer Sale
If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new summer activewear, Adidas is back with a brand new sale for the start of the season. The Adidas Summer Sale is now offering up to 50% the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes, including some of the most iconic styles from Stan Smiths to Ultraboosts and more.
Now through June 13, you can get some of the best Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, golf polos, or just an easy t-shirt to pack for your summer getaway, this Adidas sale has you covered. No code is required to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers.
Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.
Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score summer activewear for less.
Adidas lightest and most responsive Ultraboost shoes yet, this pair is specifically tailored to the female form, with a narrower heel fit plus lower instep curve designed to reduce heel slip and blisters.
These are shorts that may be born from sport, but they'll be worn solely for style. They're a comfy, kicked back classic in the making.
For an easy slide to throw into your gym-bag or slip on when you get home, these best-selling clogs deliver support and flare to keep your energy going.
This training tee is cut to move, with a slightly longer hem in back. You'll feel dry from first rep to last, thanks to moisture-absorbing AEROREADY.
Score a soft workout tee that allows you to move freely on pull-ups or overhead squats and AEROREADY to absorb moisture.
Soft, comfortable and easy to move in, these stretchy mid-rise shorts make sure that you feel good wherever your journey takes you.
From a morning at the gym to a midday run to the store and an evening on the couch, Adilette slides have been wrapping feet in lightweight comfort and versatile style for half a century.
A tee that's there for you whenever, wherever. With this classic colorblock design, you get a fun new styling piece that doesn't overwhelm your look.
