Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies, and More Outdoor Apparel at Patagonia's President's Day Sale

Patagonia Winter Sale 2023
Patagonia deals are rare, so when the brand has a sale, we take notice. Their gear not only looks great, but everything is durable, reliable, and even eco-friendly. For a limited time, the Patagonia President's Day Sale is taking up to 50% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women, and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for more outdoor adventures, the Patagonia Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles like Synchilla fleece jackets, Better Sweaters, and Nano Puff hoodies are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the frigid winter weather.

Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new flannel shirt or something more heavy duty to keep you comfortable on coldest nights, Patagonia's winter deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes, or just a walk around the neighborhood. 

Shop our top picks from the Patagonia President's Day Sale below.

Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Arbor Lid Pack 28L
Arbor Lid Pack 28L
Patagonia
Arbor Lid Pack 28L

This pack is built for hiking during the day. It can carry up to 28 liters of equipment (plus, it has a sleeve for your laptop). And as an added bonus this pack is made from recycled materials. 

$109$54
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt

This long-sleeved shirt will keep you cool and protected on the trails and is a great layering piece in chillier weather.

$59$29
Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal Hoody
Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal Hoody
Patagonia
Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal Hoody

A comfy hoody is a wardrobe essential that you'll be glad to have on hand year-round.

$89$44
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee
Patagonia
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee

This classic black pocket tee is not only stylish, but it is also made from 100% recycled materials. 

$45$22
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"
Patagonia
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"

Patagonia's multifunctional shorts are designed for days in and out of the water. Equally durable as they are comfortable, Baggies will become your go-to year after year. 

$65$32
Men's Shearling Fleece Jacket
Men's Shearling Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Men's Shearling Fleece Jacket

This soft jacket is stylish and practical, and made of 100% recycled polyester micro-pile fleece to keep you comfortably cozy at home or outside.

$179$89
Men's Reversible Silent Down Fleece Jacket
Men's Reversible Silent Down Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Men's Reversible Silent Down Fleece Jacket

For a warm and versatile reversible full-zip jacket, this Patagonia style is made of super-soft Silent Down fabric and high-pile fleece. 

$329$164
Men's Down Sweater
Men's Down Sweater
Patagonia
Men's Down Sweater

Patagonia's newly redesigned Down Sweater is lightweight, insulated and windproof, providing perfect warmth for just about everything. 

$279$139

Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Women's Bivy Hooded Vest
Women's Bivy Hooded Vest
Patagonia
Women's Bivy Hooded Vest

Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly insulation to keep you cozy. 

$189$94
Everyday Beanie
Everyday Beanie
Patagonia
Everyday Beanie

This classic beanie, made out of breathable cotton, keeps your head warm enough for winter to spring slope action and offers an extra dose of warmth with a fold-down cuff. Added bonus? It's cool enough for aprés ski in the lodge.

$39$19
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights
Patagonia
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights

These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking. 

$99$49
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Perfect for these in-between-weather days, carry this snap t pullover with you when a winter jacket is too much and fall weather seems a bit unpredictable.

 

$129$64
Women's Capilene Cool Daily Hoody
Women's Capilene® Cool Daily Hoody
Patagonia
Women's Capilene Cool Daily Hoody

This versatile hoody can be used in cool temperatures along with hot. It offers sun protection and is light and breathable.

$59$29
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

This retro fleece jacket can keep you warm even in the coldest weather.

$229$114
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

If you're out running errands or camping, this Patagonia sweater fleece jacket will keep you warm when the sun goes down.

$149$74
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Women's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.

$229$114

