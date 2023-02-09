Patagonia deals are rare, so when the brand has a sale, we take notice. Their gear not only looks great, but everything is durable, reliable, and even eco-friendly. For a limited time, the Patagonia President's Day Sale is taking up to 50% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women, and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for more outdoor adventures, the Patagonia Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles like Synchilla fleece jackets, Better Sweaters, and Nano Puff hoodies are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the frigid winter weather.

Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new flannel shirt or something more heavy duty to keep you comfortable on coldest nights, Patagonia's winter deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes, or just a walk around the neighborhood.

Shop our top picks from the Patagonia President's Day Sale below.

Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Arbor Lid Pack 28L Patagonia Arbor Lid Pack 28L This pack is built for hiking during the day. It can carry up to 28 liters of equipment (plus, it has a sleeve for your laptop). And as an added bonus this pack is made from recycled materials. $109 $54 Shop Now

Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Everyday Beanie Patagonia Everyday Beanie This classic beanie, made out of breathable cotton, keeps your head warm enough for winter to spring slope action and offers an extra dose of warmth with a fold-down cuff. Added bonus? It's cool enough for aprés ski in the lodge. $39 $19 Shop Now

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go. $229 $114 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend

The Best Presidents' Day Sales: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More

The Best Transitional Sweaters to Keep You Warm from Winter to Spring

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are On Sale for Their Lowest Price This Year

Get Up to 60% Off The North Face, Patagonia, and Sorel at Backcountry

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes for Exercising Outdoors

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Winter Fashion

The 9 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

Save Up to 40% On Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials at REI

Save Up to $1,130 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code