Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Baggies, and More Outdoor Apparel at Patagonia's President's Day Sale
Patagonia deals are rare, so when the brand has a sale, we take notice. Their gear not only looks great, but everything is durable, reliable, and even eco-friendly. For a limited time, the Patagonia President's Day Sale is taking up to 50% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women, and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for more outdoor adventures, the Patagonia Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.
Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles like Synchilla fleece jackets, Better Sweaters, and Nano Puff hoodies are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the frigid winter weather.
Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new flannel shirt or something more heavy duty to keep you comfortable on coldest nights, Patagonia's winter deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes, or just a walk around the neighborhood.
Shop our top picks from the Patagonia President's Day Sale below.
Best Patagonia Deals for Men
This pack is built for hiking during the day. It can carry up to 28 liters of equipment (plus, it has a sleeve for your laptop). And as an added bonus this pack is made from recycled materials.
This long-sleeved shirt will keep you cool and protected on the trails and is a great layering piece in chillier weather.
A comfy hoody is a wardrobe essential that you'll be glad to have on hand year-round.
This classic black pocket tee is not only stylish, but it is also made from 100% recycled materials.
Patagonia's multifunctional shorts are designed for days in and out of the water. Equally durable as they are comfortable, Baggies will become your go-to year after year.
This soft jacket is stylish and practical, and made of 100% recycled polyester micro-pile fleece to keep you comfortably cozy at home or outside.
For a warm and versatile reversible full-zip jacket, this Patagonia style is made of super-soft Silent Down fabric and high-pile fleece.
Patagonia's newly redesigned Down Sweater is lightweight, insulated and windproof, providing perfect warmth for just about everything.
Best Patagonia Deals for Women
Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly insulation to keep you cozy.
This classic beanie, made out of breathable cotton, keeps your head warm enough for winter to spring slope action and offers an extra dose of warmth with a fold-down cuff. Added bonus? It's cool enough for aprés ski in the lodge.
These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking.
Perfect for these in-between-weather days, carry this snap t pullover with you when a winter jacket is too much and fall weather seems a bit unpredictable.
This versatile hoody can be used in cool temperatures along with hot. It offers sun protection and is light and breathable.
This retro fleece jacket can keep you warm even in the coldest weather.
If you're out running errands or camping, this Patagonia sweater fleece jacket will keep you warm when the sun goes down.
If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend
The Best Presidents' Day Sales: Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More
The Best Transitional Sweaters to Keep You Warm from Winter to Spring
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are On Sale for Their Lowest Price This Year
Get Up to 60% Off The North Face, Patagonia, and Sorel at Backcountry
The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes for Exercising Outdoors
The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Winter Fashion
The 9 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors
Save Up to 40% On Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials at REI
Save Up to $1,130 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code