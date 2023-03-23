Shopping

Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Shorts and More Outdoor Apparel at Patagonia's Sale

By ETonline Staff
Patagonia Winter Sale 2023
Getty

Patagonia deals are rare. So when the brand has a sale, we take notice.

The brand's athletic apparel and outerwear not only look great, but everything they produce is durable, reliable and even eco-friendly. For a limited time, the Patagonia sale is taking up to 50% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for more outdoor adventures, the Patagonia sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles such as Synchilla fleece jackets, Capilene, and Nano Puff hoodies are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the frigid winter weather.

Patagonia has been using recycled materials since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new flannel shirt or breathable gear to keep you comfortable on long hikes, Patagonia's latest deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes or just a walk around the neighborhood. 

Shop our top picks from the Patagonia sale below.

Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Men's Nine Trails Shorts - 8"
Men's Nine Trails Shorts - 8"
Patagonia
Men's Nine Trails Shorts - 8"

These running shorts are designed to keep you cool and comfortable with a supportive boxer brief liner.

$75$37
Men's Long-Sleeved Cotton in Conversion Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Men's Long-Sleeved Cotton in Conversion Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Cotton in Conversion Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

Flannels are a versatile wardrobe staple for any season, especially in lightweight 100% cotton.

$89$44
Arbor Lid Pack 28L
Arbor Lid Pack 28L
Patagonia
Arbor Lid Pack 28L

This pack is built for hiking during the day. It can carry up to 28 liters of equipment (plus, it has a sleeve for your laptop). And as an added bonus this pack is made from recycled materials. 

$109$54
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt

This long-sleeved shirt will keep you cool and protected on the trails and is a great layering piece in chillier weather.

$59$29
Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal Hoody
Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal Hoody
Patagonia
Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal Hoody

A comfy hoody is a wardrobe essential that you'll be glad to have on hand year-round.

$89$44
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee®
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee®
Patagonia
Men's Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee®

This logo graphic long-sleeve tee is made of 100% recycled materials.

$55$27
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"
Patagonia
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"

Patagonia's multifunctional shorts are designed for days in and out of the water. Equally durable as they are comfortable, Baggies will become your go-to year after year. 

$65$32
Men's Reversible Silent Down Fleece Jacket
Men's Reversible Silent Down Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Men's Reversible Silent Down Fleece Jacket

For a warm and versatile reversible full-zip jacket, this Patagonia style is made of super-soft Silent Down fabric and high-pile fleece. 

$329$164
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee
Patagonia
Men's Line Logo Ridge Pocket Responsibili-Tee

This classic black pocket tee is not only stylish, but it is also made from 100% recycled materials. 

$45$22
Men's Down Sweater
Men's Down Sweater
Patagonia
Men's Down Sweater

Patagonia's newly redesigned Down Sweater is lightweight, insulated and windproof, providing perfect warmth for just about everything. 

$279$139

Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Women's Strider Running Shorts - 3½"
Women's Strider Running Shorts - 3½"
Patagonia
Women's Strider Running Shorts - 3½"

Prep your closet for warmer days ahead with a pair of lightweight, quick-drying shorts.

$55$27
Women's Synchilla® Fleece Marsupial
Women's Synchilla® Fleece Marsupial
Patagonia
Women's Synchilla® Fleece Marsupial

Transition from winter to spring with this cozy mid-weight fleece.

$129$64
Women's Long-Sleeved Capilene® Cool Daily Shirt
Women's Long-Sleeved Capilene® Cool Daily Shirt
Patagonia
Women's Long-Sleeved Capilene® Cool Daily Shirt

Patagonia's most versatile technical top keeps you cool and dry on any adventure, plus features built-in odor control.

$49$24
Women's Bivy Hooded Vest
Women's Bivy Hooded Vest
Patagonia
Women's Bivy Hooded Vest

Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly insulation to keep you cozy. 

$189$94
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights
Patagonia
Women's Maipo 7/8 Tights

These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking. 

$99$49
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia
Women's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Perfect for these in-between-weather days, carry this snap t pullover with you when a winter jacket is too much and fall weather seems a bit unpredictable.

 

$129$64
Women's Capilene Cool Daily Hoody
Women's Capilene® Cool Daily Hoody
Patagonia
Women's Capilene Cool Daily Hoody

This versatile hoody can be used in cool temperatures along with hot. It offers sun protection and is light and breathable.

$59$29
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

This retro fleece jacket can keep you warm even in the coldest weather.

$229$114
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia
Women's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

If you're out running errands or camping, this Patagonia sweater fleece jacket will keep you warm when the sun goes down.

$149$74
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Women's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.

$229$114

