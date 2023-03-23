Patagonia deals are rare. So when the brand has a sale, we take notice.

The brand's athletic apparel and outerwear not only look great, but everything they produce is durable, reliable and even eco-friendly. For a limited time, the Patagonia sale is taking up to 50% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for more outdoor adventures, the Patagonia sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles such as Synchilla fleece jackets, Capilene, and Nano Puff hoodies are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the frigid winter weather.

Patagonia has been using recycled materials since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new flannel shirt or breathable gear to keep you comfortable on long hikes, Patagonia's latest deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes or just a walk around the neighborhood.

Shop our top picks from the Patagonia sale below.

Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Arbor Lid Pack 28L Patagonia Arbor Lid Pack 28L This pack is built for hiking during the day. It can carry up to 28 liters of equipment (plus, it has a sleeve for your laptop). And as an added bonus this pack is made from recycled materials. $109 $54 Shop Now

Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go. $229 $114 Shop Now

