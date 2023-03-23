Save Up to 50% on Fleece Jackets, Shorts and More Outdoor Apparel at Patagonia's Sale
Patagonia deals are rare. So when the brand has a sale, we take notice.
The brand's athletic apparel and outerwear not only look great, but everything they produce is durable, reliable and even eco-friendly. For a limited time, the Patagonia sale is taking up to 50% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for more outdoor adventures, the Patagonia sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.
Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles such as Synchilla fleece jackets, Capilene, and Nano Puff hoodies are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the frigid winter weather.
Patagonia has been using recycled materials since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new flannel shirt or breathable gear to keep you comfortable on long hikes, Patagonia's latest deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes or just a walk around the neighborhood.
Shop our top picks from the Patagonia sale below.
Best Patagonia Deals for Men
These running shorts are designed to keep you cool and comfortable with a supportive boxer brief liner.
Flannels are a versatile wardrobe staple for any season, especially in lightweight 100% cotton.
This pack is built for hiking during the day. It can carry up to 28 liters of equipment (plus, it has a sleeve for your laptop). And as an added bonus this pack is made from recycled materials.
This long-sleeved shirt will keep you cool and protected on the trails and is a great layering piece in chillier weather.
A comfy hoody is a wardrobe essential that you'll be glad to have on hand year-round.
This logo graphic long-sleeve tee is made of 100% recycled materials.
Patagonia's multifunctional shorts are designed for days in and out of the water. Equally durable as they are comfortable, Baggies will become your go-to year after year.
For a warm and versatile reversible full-zip jacket, this Patagonia style is made of super-soft Silent Down fabric and high-pile fleece.
This classic black pocket tee is not only stylish, but it is also made from 100% recycled materials.
Patagonia's newly redesigned Down Sweater is lightweight, insulated and windproof, providing perfect warmth for just about everything.
Best Patagonia Deals for Women
Prep your closet for warmer days ahead with a pair of lightweight, quick-drying shorts.
Transition from winter to spring with this cozy mid-weight fleece.
Patagonia's most versatile technical top keeps you cool and dry on any adventure, plus features built-in odor control.
Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly insulation to keep you cozy.
These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking.
Perfect for these in-between-weather days, carry this snap t pullover with you when a winter jacket is too much and fall weather seems a bit unpredictable.
This versatile hoody can be used in cool temperatures along with hot. It offers sun protection and is light and breathable.
This retro fleece jacket can keep you warm even in the coldest weather.
If you're out running errands or camping, this Patagonia sweater fleece jacket will keep you warm when the sun goes down.
If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.
RELATED CONTENT:
Discover Samsung Sale: Today's Best Deals on TVs, Smartphones and More
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals During the Discover Samsung Spring Sale
Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen Is 70% Off Now
The Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Get 34% Off the JBL Charge 4
Save 25% on Furniture at Lulu and Georgia's Big Spring Sale Today Only
Get Ready for Spring With 30% Off Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts
Save on TikTok's Favorite Jeans for Spring At Abercrombie's Sale
Shop the Best Luggage Sales to Kick-Start Your Spring Travel
Shop The Our Place Sale: Save Big on Best-Selling Cookware For Spring