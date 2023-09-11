Save on sophisticated timepieces for men with the best watch deals available on Amazon.
Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or just a dependable timepiece, Amazon is slashing prices on men's watches from the likes of Citizen, Fossil, Bulova, Apple and Timex right now. You can save up to 52% on a new watch for yourself to wear this fall or get some holiday gift shopping done early.
Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. From glitzy gold timepieces to sporty smartwatches, there's a timepiece for every occasion. Tech enthusiasts will enjoy the great Amazon deal on the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid model. Fashion-forward guys who prefer a dressy, classic look won't want to miss the steep discounts from Citizen, Fossil or Bulova to complete their fall wardrobe.
Ahead, find our picks for the best deals on men’s watches at Amazon for fall 2023. We've included several colorways and various price points, so be sure to click over to Amazon to see all of your sale options. The clock is ticking. Shop the best men's watches before time runs out.
The Best Men's Watch Deals from Amazon
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play.
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Save 25% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.
Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'
You'll never be late again — well, you might be late, but at least you'll arrive in style wearing this sophisticated, two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.
Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch and activity tracker is offered in a variety of colors and styles.
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
For an affordable yet classic watch, you can't beat the price of this two-tone stainless steel timepiece.
