If you're already counting down the days to Christmas, Amazon just kicked off its huge Black Friday sale with major savings on artificial Christmas trees. Holiday decor is up to 60% off at Amazon, including artificial Christmas trees that look nearly identical to live ones — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. With so much ease in terms of setup and cleanup. once you go faux, you may never go back.

Shop Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals

Now's the perfect time to save on holiday home decor as Amazon is offering incredible Black Friday deals on Christmas trees along with wreaths, garlands, Christmas lights and ornaments. The sale is overflowing with artificial Christmas trees from popular brands like National Tree Company and Fraser Hill Farm to create stunning displays you'll be proud to show off.

Whether you’re looking for a full and pre-lit tree to be the centerpiece for your living room or want a small accent tree for your entryway, Amazon has deals on artificial Christmas trees in every size and budget. You’ll find discounts on natural-looking spruces and firs, along with a few colorful options if you prefer something less traditional.

Ahead, shop the best artificial Christmas tree deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale ahead of the holidays.

