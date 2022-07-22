The internet's favorite sustainable, size-inclusive activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is known for some of the most comfortable leggings we've ever worn. If you've been wanting to add some new pieces to your workout wardrobe, top styles from Girlfriend Collective are on sale now. You can save up to 60% on stylish leggings, exercise dresses, bras, and joggers.

Girlfriend Collective is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure sets and swimwear from recycled materials like plastic water bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect fit. The comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric and light compression of the pieces make Girlfriend Collective leggings universally flattering.

Cult-favorite Girlfriend Collective leggings and exercise dresses don’t often go on sale, which is why we’ve assembled our favorite deals currently available. Shop below for best-sellers and limited edition finds for all your year-round adventures.

Compressive Pocket Legging Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging With the same high rise and ultra compression as their original legging, these feature sleek double side seams and a pocket on each hip for your phone, wallet, or keys. $88 $55 Buy Now

Naomi Workout Dress Girlfriend Collective Naomi Workout Dress An updated take on Girlfriend Collective's original Undress, the Naomi is designed with more coverage, straight back straps, and supportive Compressive inner shorts. Wear it to work out, pick up coffee, or out to lunch with friends. $88 $62 Buy Now

Paloma Racerback Dress Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Dress Girlfriend Collective turned their best selling bra into the ultimate workout dress — designed with pockets and Compressive fabric for medium-impact support. $88 $55 Buy Now

