Save Up to 60% on Girlfriend Collective Leggings, Exercise Dresses, and More Activewear
The internet's favorite sustainable, size-inclusive activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is known for some of the most comfortable leggings we've ever worn. If you've been wanting to add some new pieces to your workout wardrobe, top styles from Girlfriend Collective are on sale now. You can save up to 60% on stylish leggings, exercise dresses, bras, and joggers.
Girlfriend Collective is an eco-friendly brand that creates supportive and stylish athleisure sets and swimwear from recycled materials like plastic water bottles. Beyond the brand's sustainable practices, it's also size-inclusive with pieces available in sizes 6XL to XXS, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect fit. The comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric and light compression of the pieces make Girlfriend Collective leggings universally flattering.
Cult-favorite Girlfriend Collective leggings and exercise dresses don’t often go on sale, which is why we’ve assembled our favorite deals currently available. Shop below for best-sellers and limited edition finds for all your year-round adventures.
Get through your favorite high-impact activities, like running and yoga, with these extra high-rise leggings that have four-way stretch.
With the same high rise and ultra compression as their original legging, these feature sleek double side seams and a pocket on each hip for your phone, wallet, or keys.
An updated take on Girlfriend Collective's original Undress, the Naomi is designed with more coverage, straight back straps, and supportive Compressive inner shorts. Wear it to work out, pick up coffee, or out to lunch with friends.
Girlfriend Collective turned their best selling bra into the ultimate workout dress — designed with pockets and Compressive fabric for medium-impact support.
Eco-friendly joggers can also be ultra cozy. These relaxed joggers are perfect for travel, running errands, or just watching your favorite shows at home.
Pair these joggers with the 50/50 cropped sweatshirt for the ultimate lounging look.
A loose-fitting cropped tank is a summer staple for hot days and even hotter workouts.
