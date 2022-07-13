What do Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kaia Gerber, and Brooke Shields all have in common? Aside from being superhumanly beautiful and talented, these women share a love for one particular skincare brand on sale now during Amazon Prime Day.

The brand in question, Laneige, is offering 30% off some of its bestselling products, including the viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Jenner raved about how shiny and pretty the formula is, and you can snag her flavor of choice, sweet candy, on sale now.

In case you're not familiar with Amazon Prime Day, here's the deal: once a year, Amazon hosts a massive sale on their top products. Tech such as Fire TVs, top fashion brands, and trending beauty like Laneige are all majorly discounted during the annual event. The sale only lasts through today, July 13, so make sure to shop your favorites before the deals end at midnight.

For more details on the best sales from Prime Day, you can check out our favorite products under $50, Ninja and KitchenAid appliance deals, major discounts on Samsung products, and so much more.

Laneige is also endorsed by double Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, a face of the brand since April. You can shop the stars' favorite products, including the new Water Bank collection, below for 30% off today only during Amazon Prime Day.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Revitalizing Toner Laneige Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Revitalizing Toner Hyaluronic acid, known for its hydrating and anti-aging capabilities, gets reimagined in this formula using blue hyaluronic acid extracted from fermented sea algae. The result is a deeply moisturizing toner that absorbs easily for radiant skin. Use it as the first step after cleansing, and follow up with a Laneige moisturizer for ridiculously soft skin. $31 $22 Buy Now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration. Laneige's lip glowy balm is on sale for Prime Day in three delicious flavors: berry, grapefruit, and gummi bear. $17 $12 Buy Now

Laneige Multi Deep-Clean Cleanser Amazon Laneige Multi Deep-Clean Cleanser Made specifically with oily and dry skin in mind, Laneige's deep cleanser purifies the skin without leaving it dry and tight. A blend of blueberry extract and papaya enzyme work to gently exfoliate and remove sebum build-up to unclog pores and reduce excess oil, all while keeping your skin hydrated and smooth. $23 $16 Buy Now

RELATED ARTICLES:

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 65% Off Now For Prime Day

The Best Dyson Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware

Best Apple Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals Now

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Sheets and Pajamas Are 30% Off Right Now

25 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 Our Editors Recommend