See Ashley, Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen's Rare Sisters Night Out

It was a sisters' night out in New York City this week!

On Tuesday, Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen were spotted on a low-profile family night out. Although known for their fashion flair, all three Olsen sisters kept it low-key with their outfit choices. Mary-Kate and Ashley, 37, were bundled up against the East Coast chill in dark coats and their classic oversized bags on their arms. Elizabeth, 34, was dressed in flare jeans and a dark coat, with a beanie topping off her look.

It's rare to see all three sisters on a public outing together, although the WandaVision actress subtly references her sisters in her red carpet appearances every now and then.

In 2011, she supported her sisters by wearing several different outfits from her sisters' line, The Row, at the Cannes Film Festival. More recently, Elizabeth was glowing in an original design by her sisters while at the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The Mary-Kate and Ashley designed white dress featured a v-neck, long sleeves, and a flowing cape.

Elizabeth accessorized the floor-length gown with a pair of sparkling, dangling earrings by Chopard, wearing her short hair in a side-swept 'do that gave an Old Hollywood feel. She completed the look with some Stuart Weitzman heels.

It's been nothing but happy news for the Olsens recently. Last year, Ashley reportedly welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Louis Eisner. Multiple outlets reported that she gave birth to her son, named Otto, in early to mid-2023.

When news of the bundle of joy broke last August, a source told ET, "Having a family has always been a priority for Ashley and Louis. Even though her upbringing was anything but typical, she does like some of the more traditional things, for example, they wanted to be married first before starting a family."

