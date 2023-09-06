From her envy-inducing red carpet moments to her aspirational street style, Selena Gomez is one of our favorite celebrity fashion icons. Lucky for us, the singer and Only Murders in the Building star has been known to mix plenty of affordable pieces into her wardrobe — like these trendy loafers she wore last month.

Recently, Gomez made an appearance at the SiriusXM studio for an interview wearing a fall-ready outfit: a leather jacket and matching skirt paired with a striped sweater tank from LILYSILK.

As we transition into the chillier days of fall, we're taking inspiration from the star by adding some sweater tanks to our wardrobe. While it's still 80+ degrees outside, you can wear the sleeveless sweater solo with your favorite jeans, trousers or skirts to add some autumnal texture into your outfits without breaking a sweat. Once the temperatures start to drop, follow Gomez's lead and layer the sweater tank under your favorite jacket.

LILYSILK Cropped Spun Silk Strip Sweater LILYSILK LILYSILK Cropped Spun Silk Strip Sweater A luxurious spun mulberry silk fabric makes this sweater lightweight and breathable, perfect for the balmy days of early fall. $128 Pre-Order Now

Naturally, Gomez's exact sweater didn't take long to sell out — but you can still pre-order her lightweight layering piece or shop similar styles. We rounded up some of our favorite sweater tanks to add to your fall fashion lineup, from nearly identical striped styles to trendy bodysuits and preppy sweater vests.

Below, check out some of the best ways to incorporate Selena Gomez's style into your wardrobe for fall 2023.

Old Navy Sleeveless Mock-Neck Eyelash Sweater Old Navy Old Navy Sleeveless Mock-Neck Eyelash Sweater With its black-and-white stripes and cozy texture, this sweater tank is a close match to Selena's style. $37 Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Sweater Shell Bodysuit Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch Sweater Shell Bodysuit Abercrombie is beloved for its high-quality bodysuits — and this sweater tank is an essential layering piece for transitional weather. $60 Shop Now

Everlane The Ultrafine Merino Ribbed Shell Tank Everlane Everlane The Ultrafine Merino Ribbed Shell Tank This striped style is similar to Selena's, but the merino wool tank is also available in black, grey and brown. $78 Shop Now

Banana Republic Ribbed Tank Sweater Banana Republic Factory Banana Republic Ribbed Tank Sweater Available in four goes-with-everything neutrals, this ribbed sweater tank is made from eco-friendly viscose derived from renewable wood sources. $65 $33 Shop Now

Mango V-Neck Knitted Vest Mango Mango V-Neck Knitted Vest A striped sweater vest to infuse your fall wardrobe with classic preppy style. $50 Shop Now

Madewell The Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank Madewell Madewell The Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank "This was a perfect piece for transitioning from summer to fall," said one happy reviewer. "It’s safe to say this is a new wardrobe stable and I’ll be looking for more colors to come out!" $55 Shop Now

GAP Ribbed Stripe High Neck Tank GAP Factory GAP Ribbed Stripe High Neck Tank While it's not technically made from sweater material, this striped tank is still perfect for transitional dressing. $30 $21 Shop Now

Naked Cashmere Alessia Crewneck Tank Naked Cashmere Naked Cashmere Alessia Crewneck Tank Add a little luxury to your fall wardrobe with Naked Cashmere's best-selling cotton-cashmere tank. $85 Shop Now

