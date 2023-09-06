Style

Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Sleeveless Sweater for Fall: Shop Her Exact Style and More Sweater Tanks

Selena Gomez
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:14 AM PDT, September 6, 2023

The actress and singer blessed us once again with an affordable fall fashion staple.

From her envy-inducing red carpet moments to her aspirational street style, Selena Gomez is one of our favorite celebrity fashion icons. Lucky for us, the singer and Only Murders in the Building star has been known to mix plenty of affordable pieces into her wardrobe — like these trendy loafers she wore last month.

Recently, Gomez made an appearance at the SiriusXM studio for an interview wearing a fall-ready outfit: a leather jacket and matching skirt paired with a striped sweater tank from LILYSILK

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM

As we transition into the chillier days of fall, we're taking inspiration from the star by adding some sweater tanks to our wardrobe. While it's still 80+ degrees outside, you can wear the sleeveless sweater solo with your favorite jeans, trousers or skirts to add some autumnal texture into your outfits without breaking a sweat. Once the temperatures start to drop, follow Gomez's lead and layer the sweater tank under your favorite jacket.

LILYSILK Cropped Spun Silk Strip Sweater

LILYSILK Cropped Spun Silk Strip Sweater
LILYSILK

LILYSILK Cropped Spun Silk Strip Sweater

A luxurious spun mulberry silk fabric makes this sweater lightweight and breathable, perfect for the balmy days of early fall.

Naturally, Gomez's exact sweater didn't take long to sell out — but you can still pre-order her lightweight layering piece or shop similar styles. We rounded up some of our favorite sweater tanks to add to your fall fashion lineup, from nearly identical striped styles to trendy bodysuits and preppy sweater vests.

Below, check out some of the best ways to incorporate Selena Gomez's style into your wardrobe for fall 2023.

Old Navy Sleeveless Mock-Neck Eyelash Sweater

Old Navy Sleeveless Mock-Neck Eyelash Sweater
Old Navy

Old Navy Sleeveless Mock-Neck Eyelash Sweater

With its black-and-white stripes and cozy texture, this sweater tank is a close match to Selena's style.

Abercrombie and Fitch Sweater Shell Bodysuit

Abercrombie and Fitch Sweater Shell Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Sweater Shell Bodysuit

Abercrombie is beloved for its high-quality bodysuits — and this sweater tank is an essential layering piece for transitional weather.

Everlane The Ultrafine Merino Ribbed Shell Tank

Everlane The Ultrafine Merino Ribbed Shell Tank
Everlane

Everlane The Ultrafine Merino Ribbed Shell Tank

This striped style is similar to Selena's, but the merino wool tank is also available in black, grey and brown.

Banana Republic Ribbed Tank Sweater

Banana Republic Ribbed Tank Sweater
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Ribbed Tank Sweater

Available in four goes-with-everything neutrals, this ribbed sweater tank is made from eco-friendly viscose derived from renewable wood sources.

$65 $33

Shop Now

Mango V-Neck Knitted Vest

Mango V-Neck Knitted Vest
Mango

Mango V-Neck Knitted Vest

A striped sweater vest to infuse your fall wardrobe with classic preppy style.

Madewell The Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank

Madewell The Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank
Madewell

Madewell The Signature Knit Mockneck Sweater Tank

"This was a perfect piece for transitioning from summer to fall," said one happy reviewer. "It’s safe to say this is a new wardrobe stable and I’ll be looking for more colors to come out!"

GAP Ribbed Stripe High Neck Tank

GAP Ribbed Stripe High Neck Tank
GAP Factory

GAP Ribbed Stripe High Neck Tank

While it's not technically made from sweater material, this striped tank is still perfect for transitional dressing.

$30 $21

Shop Now

Naked Cashmere Alessia Crewneck Tank

Naked Cashmere Alessia Crewneck Tank
Naked Cashmere

Naked Cashmere Alessia Crewneck Tank

Add a little luxury to your fall wardrobe with Naked Cashmere's best-selling cotton-cashmere tank.

