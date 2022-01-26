Shopping

Selena Gomez's UGG Boots Are Nearly 40% Off at the Nordstrom Sale -- Shop the Chic and Cozy Wedge Bootie

By ETonline Staff
selena gomez 1280
Selena Gomez is giving us another reason to love UGGs! The actress was spotted multiple times in the UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie in December while filming on set for her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building

Wanting to channel the star's winter style? Right now, Gomez's UGGs are on sale for nearly 40% off at Nordstrom. Shoppers save $60 on the fashionable wedge boot. The versatile, comfortable design has a stylish, feminine look and gives extra height without hurting the feet. The bootie also has UGG's signature TreadLite by UGG sole and plush UGGpure wool lining for warmth. 

selena gomez in nyc
selena gomez in nyc
UGGs have been a longtime staple for celebrities. In addition to Gomez, stars like Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Vanessa Hudgens and more have rocked a variety of UGG styles from the classic shearling boot to the trendy Fluff Yeah sandals. UGG's star power doesn't stop there. Music icon Cher is the newest face of the brand.

Shop Gomez's UGG wedge boots below. 

Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Nordstrom
Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
The UGG wedge bootie is available in black, brown and gray for 37% off at Nordstrom. 
$160$100
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
The UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot is available in five different colors. 
$97 AND UP AT AMAZON

