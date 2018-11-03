Shakira Builds Two New Schools in Colombia as She Wraps World Tour

Shakira is doing what she can to give back!

Just as she's wrapping up a five-month world tour, the 41-year-old singer has announced she's building two new schools in her native Colombia, which will give 2,000 students in Cartagena and Barranquilla access to education.

Shakira -- whose El Dorado World Tour concludes on Saturday in Bogotá -- marked the start of the initiative as she placed the first stone for the schools on Friday. The construction of the schools will be financed by Pies Descalzos, a foundation run by the singer that currently manages three schools for underprivileged children.

“On behalf of Fundacion Pies Descalzos -- to Costa Cruceros, the National Ministry of Education, the Mayor’s office of Barranquilla, the Mayor’s office of Cartagena, the Fundacion FC Barcelona, LCI Education Foundation and the Swiss Embassy in Colombia -- thank you for participating in the construction of these two new schools that will take us one step further towards quality in Colombia and Latin America," the "Chantaje" singer said in a statement. "Investing in education and offering equal opportunities to our boys and girls is the way to continue paving the way for peace."

Shakira opened up about her love for children while speaking with ET in 2017. The singer -- who shares two sons, 5-year-old Milan and 3-year-old Sasha, with ‎Gerard Piqué -- said her kids had become her No. 1 priority.

"I used to be the center of my universe, the beginning and the end, the alpha and omega, and now I'm a satellite of my kids," she said. "I completely revolve around them. They're the center of my universe and my biggest priority in life to make sure they feel loved and that they will become good people, great human beings. That's my number one goal and then everything else is secondary."

"I never thought I would say this, music is my hobby," Shakira confessed. "But they switched the dynamic completely. That's why I enjoy making [El Dorado] so much, because now my work is being a mom. I now consider my other work, which is making music, a hobby. That's why making this album was such a pleasure."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shakira Shares Precious Pic of Her Sons Supporting Colombia During World Cup

Shakira's Boys See Her 'El Dorado' Concert for the First Time -- Watch!

Shakira and Gerard Pique's Adorable Sons Are Budding Tennis Stars

Related Gallery