First came news of the birth. Now comes the first pictures and sweet details.

Shawn Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to share a black-and-white photo of the freshly minted family of five, while revealing the name and sex of their third baby. In the shot, Shawn and Andrew East dote on the newborn along with their two older sons -- Drew, 4, and Jet, 2 -- in his nursery. The room is adorned with a "B" flag and mounted stuffed animals on the wall.

"Barrett 'Bear' Madison East… @bearmadisoneast We've all been waiting for you," she wrote.

Shawn also offered an update on life in the fourth trimester, sharing a series of videos and snapshots to her Instagram Story. In the first, she cradles the sleeping baby while gushing that he's "eating and sleeping like a champ." In another pic, the newborn looks at the camera with wide eyes while mom writes, "You're perfect." Dad also scored some sweet snuggles with a bit of skin-to-skin time and, lastly, Shawn offered a side-by-side comparison of all three of her sons in their freshie phases.

The four-time Olympic medalist had previously hinted at her son's bear-y cute moniker in a series of posts, including frequent use of a bear emoji and blue hearts.

The first images of Bear, shared Friday, show the baby staring right at the camera while being held and wrapped in a blankie. The second photo shows Bear receiving some brotherly love from his siblings, and the third photo shows Andrew holding Bear as they rub noses.

Over on her Instagram Story, Shawn shared photos of the baby bundled in a brown blanket and brown beanie. Another snap shows the baby resting on mama's arms. The big hint? Two blue heart emojis were slapped at the bottom of that snap.

It was on Thursday when Shawn revealed that baby No. 3 was born via scheduled C-section on Dec. 12.

"Drew and Jett were both big babies so my OB recommended we schedule a C-section if we got close to 40 weeks. We also didn't want to risk the baby getting stuck in my pelvis again, like what happened with Drew," Johnson said. "I've had two C-sections before so I knew what to expect. It's definitely a major surgery and wild to think about doing it a third time but there was something comforting about walking in and knowing what to expect."

Following the birth, Johnson said she's "feeling good," before clarifying, "as good as one can feel after giving birth."

No word yet on when baby No. 3 will take to the skies with daddy the pilot.

