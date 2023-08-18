Between balancing her wildly successful luggage brand, acting career and raising a toddler, is there anything Shay Mitchell can't do? With her busy lifestyle, the mom and Béis founder appreciates any way to make shopping for her daughter Atlas' upcoming school year a little easier — which is why Mitchell has teamed up with Amazon to share her back-to-school essentials.

"Back-to-school shopping in the 21st century is different than I remember," said Mitchell in a press release. "Amazon is a one-stop destination for everything you could possibly need for your family, available at a moment’s notice."

So, what's at the top of Mitchell's back-to-school shopping list? She shared a mix of classroom supplies, snacking must-haves and even self-care items to treat herself during hectic days. From an kids' bento box that makes packing healthy lunches and snacks a breeze to a massive pack of crayons and invisible Supergoop sunscreen, Mitchell's picks will have you prepared for anything the year brings.

Below, shop Shay Mitchell's must-haves for the 2023 school year. For even more inspiration, check out our ultimate Back-to-School Shopping Guide.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 You'll never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this temperature controlled smart mug. You connect the device to a phone app and can set the exact temperature you want to heat your coffee to for the perfect cup every time. $144 Shop Now

