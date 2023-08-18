Home

Shay Mitchell Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves from Amazon for Kids and Parents Alike

By Lauren Gruber
Shay Mitchell
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Between balancing her wildly successful luggage brand, acting career and raising a toddler, is there anything Shay Mitchell can't do? With her busy lifestyle, the mom and Béis founder appreciates any way to make shopping for her daughter Atlas' upcoming school year a little easier — which is why Mitchell has teamed up with Amazon to share her back-to-school essentials.

"Back-to-school shopping in the 21st century is different than I remember," said Mitchell in a press release. "Amazon is a one-stop destination for everything you could possibly need for your family, available at a moment’s notice."

So, what's at the top of Mitchell's back-to-school shopping list? She shared a mix of classroom supplies, snacking must-haves and even self-care items to treat herself during hectic days. From an kids' bento box that makes packing healthy lunches and snacks a breeze to a massive pack of crayons and invisible Supergoop sunscreen, Mitchell's picks will have you prepared for anything the year brings.

Below, shop Shay Mitchell's must-haves for the 2023 school year. For even more inspiration, check out our ultimate Back-to-School Shopping Guide.

Orsen LCD Writing Tablet
ORSEN LCD Writing Tablet
Amazon
Orsen LCD Writing Tablet

For mess-free doodling, add this LCD writing tablet to your back-to-school shopping list.

$19$17
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

This sunscreen from Supergoop! is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.

$18-$38
Amazon Basics Crayons with Sharpener, 128 Count
Amazon Basics Crayons with Sharpener, 128 Count
Amazon
Amazon Basics Crayons with Sharpener, 128 Count

This massive pack of crayons is perfect for encouraging their creative side.

$7$6
Tangle Teezer The Mini Ultimate Detangling Brush
Tangle Teezer The Mini Ultimate Detangling Brush
Amazon
Tangle Teezer The Mini Ultimate Detangling Brush

The Tangle Teezer hairbrush is a favorite for detangling without pulling, tugging or snagging.

$11
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Amazon
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

You'll never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this temperature controlled smart mug. You connect the device to a phone app and can set the exact temperature you want to heat your coffee to for the perfect cup every time. 

$144
OmieBox Bento Box for Kids
OmieBox Bento Box for Kids
Amazon
OmieBox Bento Box for Kids

Invented by a mom who wanted to pack healthy meals for her picky eater, this inventive bento box allows you to take their school lunches up a notch.

$45
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
Amazon
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Constructed of stainless steel, the Stanley 40 fl. oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler offers maximal hydration with fewer refills — ideal for commuting, workouts or for anyone who's on the go.

$45
Hint Kids Water Variety Pack (Pack of 32)
Hint Kids Water Variety Pack (Pack of 32)
Amazon
Hint Kids Water Variety Pack (Pack of 32)

These tasty flavored waters are a healthier alternative to sugary juices.

$15
Anker Magnetic Battery Pack Power Bank
Anker Magnetic Battery Pack Power Bank
Amazon
Anker Magnetic Battery Pack Power Bank

Anker's convenient battery pack magnetically snaps to your phone for convenient, wireless charging.

$30$21
WITH COUPON
Bentgo Kids Water Bottle 2-Pack
Bentgo® Kids Water Bottle 2-Pack
Amazon
Bentgo Kids Water Bottle 2-Pack

Make sure they stay hydrated with these leak-proof water bottles that come in so many fun colors.

$25$23
WITH COUPON
Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag 7-Pack
Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag 7-Pack
Amazon
Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag 7-Pack

Packing snacks and school lunches is easier (and more eco-friendly!) than ever with these reusable silicone baggies.

$102$76
Babyganics Kids Foaming Pump Hand Sanitizer
Babyganics Kids Foaming Pump Hand Sanitizer
Amazon
Babyganics Kids Foaming Pump Hand Sanitizer

An alcohol-free hand sanitizer option to keep your little ones' hands germ-free.

$20
Roselynboutique Cryotherapy Ice Roller for Face
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller for Face
Amazon
Roselynboutique Cryotherapy Ice Roller for Face

Relieve headaches and give yourself soothing face massages with this ice roller.

$16$10
Amazon Basics Woodcased #2 Pencils, Pre-sharpened
Amazon Basics Woodcased #2 Pencils, Pre-sharpened
Amazon
Amazon Basics Woodcased #2 Pencils, Pre-sharpened

Because you can never have too many pencils on hand for back-to-school season.

$15
BEAR Real Fruit Snack Minis
BEAR Real Fruit Snack Minis
Amazon
BEAR Real Fruit Snack Minis

These vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO fruit snacks are made with four ingredients and no added sugar.

$18

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

