Shay Mitchell Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves from Amazon for Kids and Parents Alike
Between balancing her wildly successful luggage brand, acting career and raising a toddler, is there anything Shay Mitchell can't do? With her busy lifestyle, the mom and Béis founder appreciates any way to make shopping for her daughter Atlas' upcoming school year a little easier — which is why Mitchell has teamed up with Amazon to share her back-to-school essentials.
"Back-to-school shopping in the 21st century is different than I remember," said Mitchell in a press release. "Amazon is a one-stop destination for everything you could possibly need for your family, available at a moment’s notice."
So, what's at the top of Mitchell's back-to-school shopping list? She shared a mix of classroom supplies, snacking must-haves and even self-care items to treat herself during hectic days. From an kids' bento box that makes packing healthy lunches and snacks a breeze to a massive pack of crayons and invisible Supergoop sunscreen, Mitchell's picks will have you prepared for anything the year brings.
Below, shop Shay Mitchell's must-haves for the 2023 school year. For even more inspiration, check out our ultimate Back-to-School Shopping Guide.
For mess-free doodling, add this LCD writing tablet to your back-to-school shopping list.
This sunscreen from Supergoop! is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.
This massive pack of crayons is perfect for encouraging their creative side.
The Tangle Teezer hairbrush is a favorite for detangling without pulling, tugging or snagging.
You'll never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this temperature controlled smart mug. You connect the device to a phone app and can set the exact temperature you want to heat your coffee to for the perfect cup every time.
Invented by a mom who wanted to pack healthy meals for her picky eater, this inventive bento box allows you to take their school lunches up a notch.
Constructed of stainless steel, the Stanley 40 fl. oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler offers maximal hydration with fewer refills — ideal for commuting, workouts or for anyone who's on the go.
These tasty flavored waters are a healthier alternative to sugary juices.
Anker's convenient battery pack magnetically snaps to your phone for convenient, wireless charging.
Make sure they stay hydrated with these leak-proof water bottles that come in so many fun colors.
Packing snacks and school lunches is easier (and more eco-friendly!) than ever with these reusable silicone baggies.
An alcohol-free hand sanitizer option to keep your little ones' hands germ-free.
Relieve headaches and give yourself soothing face massages with this ice roller.
Because you can never have too many pencils on hand for back-to-school season.
These vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO fruit snacks are made with four ingredients and no added sugar.
