When stocking a kitchen with new pots and pans, you want to make sure you have at least a few pieces of cookware that will stay in your lineup forever. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though but right now, you can save big on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware with Amazon Prime Day deals.

Le Creuset is at the top of the list when it comes to iconic cookware brands with pieces that get passed down between generations.The cookware and bakeware rarely goes on sale, so we've rounded up more of the best Le Creuset deals on Amazon right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022. With the discounts only available for a limited time, you'll want to take advantage of these deals fast.

Amazon's sale features discounts rivaling that of Black Friday with savings as steep as 70% off. From Le Creuset's signature dutch oven to casserole dishes, utensils and pans, Amazon's deals on Le Creuset include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook.