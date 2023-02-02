Shopping

Shop The Best Deals from The Tory Burch Sale: Save On Handbags, Shoes and More Stylish Pieces

By Lauren Gruber
Tory Burch Sale 2023
Tory Burch

To celebrate making it through the first month of the new year, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to a much-needed wardrobe addition or two. The Tory Burch Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $49. Right now, you can score incredible savings on Tory Burch's popular purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish pieces — many that are essential for transitioning into spring

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

You can give your closet a refresh in 2023 with statement-making accessories that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion pieces that are just as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

If you want to upgrade your style for winter and score a great deal, we suggest you take advantage of these truly epic discounts on pieces from Tory Burch — before they sell out. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals on iconic bags, accessories, shoes, and more at the Tory Burch Sale — all under $300.

Mini McGraw Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Mini McGraw Bucket Bag

A classic black bag will never go out of style, and this mini is the perfect size for going out while still fitting all of your essentials.

$448$309
Miller Lug Hiker Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Lug Hiker Boot

Keep your feet warm and dry without sacrificing style when you wear these lug-sole hiking boots.

$488$299
Merino Jacquard-Front Cardigan
Tory Burch
Merino Jacquard-Front Cardigan

Bundle up in style with this 100% merino wool jacquard cardigan, available in four colors including this soft brown.

$348$249
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
Tory Burch
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer

These fashionable T Monogram sneakers offer comfort all winter long and are the perfect addition to your wardrobe. 

$328$169
Canvas Basketweave Tote
Tory Burch
Canvas Basketweave Tote

Tory Burch's signature basketweave pattern adorns this carry-all tote bag, large enough for a 13-inch laptop.

$398$279
Velvet Devoré Top
Tory Burch
Velvet Devoré Top

Heat up your winter wardrobe with this slightly sheer silk-blend velvet turtleneck.

$498$299
Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud Sandal

This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.

$198$149
Logo Sunglasses & Blue Light Filtering Eyeglasses
Tory Burch
Logo Sunglasses & Blue Light Filtering Eyeglasses

These Tori Burch Logo Sunglasses are great for transitioning into spring and come in two lens options: gradient sunglasses or blue-light filtering eyeglasses.

$157$109
Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag
Tory Burch
Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag

You will be sure to stand out with this beetle berry McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag. Plus, you can carry it two ways: by the handle or the removable crossbody strap

$498$299
Bombé Miller Slide
Tory Burch
Bombé Miller Slide

These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion.

$298$179

