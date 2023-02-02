To celebrate making it through the first month of the new year, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to a much-needed wardrobe addition or two. The Tory Burch Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $49. Right now, you can score incredible savings on Tory Burch's popular purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish pieces — many that are essential for transitioning into spring.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

You can give your closet a refresh in 2023 with statement-making accessories that matches (perhaps, even elevates) your personal style. When it comes to delivering quality fashion pieces that are just as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades, and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics.

If you want to upgrade your style for winter and score a great deal, we suggest you take advantage of these truly epic discounts on pieces from Tory Burch — before they sell out. Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals on iconic bags, accessories, shoes, and more at the Tory Burch Sale — all under $300.

Mini McGraw Bucket Bag Tory Burch Mini McGraw Bucket Bag A classic black bag will never go out of style, and this mini is the perfect size for going out while still fitting all of your essentials. $448 $309 Shop Now

Miller Cloud Sandal Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion. $198 $149 Shop Now

Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag Tory Burch Small McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag You will be sure to stand out with this beetle berry McGraw Embossed Bucket Bag. Plus, you can carry it two ways: by the handle or the removable crossbody strap $498 $299 Shop Now

Bombé Miller Slide Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide These chic Bombé Miller Slides are perfect to dress with a mid-length dress or skirt for any occasion. $298 $179 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, PJs and Jewelry

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon: Coach, Frye, & More

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save on Beloved Handbags & Gifts

Shop Mejuri's First-Ever Diamond Sale: Save on Fine Jewelry

15 Fashion-Forward Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop from AllSaints

35 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always

15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

25 Stunning Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Ahead of Spring 2023