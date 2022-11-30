Sponsored by Spongelle

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Various Spongelle products
Spongelle

The antic "mom knows best" rarely rings truer than when it comes to giving gifts.

Moms manage to knock gift giving out of the park every year, from childhood Christmas morning or Hanukkah evening surprises to the just-what-we-needed type of gift when we set out on our own. But when the tables are turned and it's time to shop for mom, things can become overwhelming: searching and scouring stores for hours, wondering what gift can rival the level of excitement her gifts have always brought to you. But there's a Christmas light at the end of this shopping tunnel: We've come across a sure-bet gift that any mom will love. 

Most moms love to be pampered from time to time. (Hey, don't we all?) The vegan-friendly and cruelty-free brand Spongelle will give your mom a relaxing and stress-relieving spa experience from the comfort of her own home. Spongelle's innovative body buffers clean, exfoliate, massage and nourish the skin to elevate the typical shower experience. The luxurious body wash-infused buffers use high-quality and natural ingredients to provide the ultimate self-care experience. So if your mom needs a bit of pampering, shop Spongelle's incredible gift sets or individual sponges that make great stocking stuffers.

Here's to surprising mom with the perfect gift this holiday season. Below we've hand-selected Spongelle products that help you show her how much you love and care for her. Bonus: Some of them are currently on sale!

Dreaming of Snow Holiday Star Gift Set
Dreaming of Snow Holiday Star Gift Set
Spongelle
Dreaming of Snow Holiday Star Gift Set

Inside this shimmering box, she'll find Snow Flower and Jasmine Snow body buffers packaged as cute holiday ornaments. The skin softening buffers each last at least five uses. 

$24
Wish Upon A Star Holiday Gift Set
Wish Upon A Star Holiday Gift Set
Spongelle
Wish Upon A Star Holiday Gift Set

Make that wish come true! It's for this duo of body buffers featuring Lychee Ice and Vanilla Bloom scents. 

$24
For My Mom Gift Set
For My Mom Gift Set
Spongelle
For My Mom Gift Set

Featuring beautiful abstract artwork on its packaging, this gift set is made specifically for moms. It includes three adorable heart-shaped sponges in the scents of Sugar Crush, Night Jasmine, and Violet Leaf. 

$40
Floral For My Mom Gift Set
Floral For My Mom Gift Set
Spongelle
Floral For My Mom Gift Set

Here's another beautifully designed gift set for mothers. This bundle includes a trio of Black Orchid, Eucalyptus Rain and Peony Flower buffers. 

$40
Black Orchid Private Reserve Diffuser
Black Orchid Private Reserve Diffuser
Spongelle
Black Orchid Private Reserve Diffuser

If your mother love bringing ambiance to a room with pleasant fragrances, give her this gift set that not only wafts lovely Black Orchid through the home, but also works as a piece of art as the diffuser is actually a hand-blown glass vase.

$58
Rose Botanica Candle
Rose Botanica Candle
Spongelle
Rose Botanica Candle

Candles can make a room instantly cozy in the winter. This flickering candle smells glorious while providing a luxe vibe. 

$38$25
Peony Flower Private Reserve Candle
Peony Flower Private Reserve Candle
Spongelle
Peony Flower Private Reserve Candle

If your mother prefers the springtime when flowers are blooming and birds are chirping, transport her to that season with this alluring Peony Flower candle. 

$40$32
Private Reserve Eau de Toilette Assorted Pack
Private Reserve Eau de Toilette Assorted Pack
Spongelle
Private Reserve Eau de Toilette Assorted Pack

Does your mother like to spritz on fine perfumes? Then she will love this assortment of Private Reserve Eau de Toilettes featuring Blackberry, Black Orchid, Peony Flower and Morning Bloom scents. 

$112
Holiday Assorted Pack
Holiday Assorted Pack
Spongelle
Holiday Assorted Pack

For moms who absolutely adore the holidays, grab this festive assortment of body buffers. The six sponges come in ornament packaging with seasonal scents like Sugar Plum, Peppermint and Winter Rose. 

$72$68
Hand Cream Assorted Pack
Hand Cream Assorted Pack
Spongelle
Hand Cream Assorted Pack

Dry hands are one of the most annoying parts of winter, but – thanks to you – your mom won't have to worry about that. This eight-pack of pleasant-smelling, hydrating hand creams will soothe her hands all season long. The lotions are made with nourishing hyaluronic acid, shea butter and macadamia seed oil.

$160
Hope Butterfly Holiday Ornament
Hope Butterfly Holiday Ornament
Spongelle
Hope Butterfly Holiday Ornament

How cute is this butterfly-shaped body buffer ornament that makes a great stocking stuffer? The infused-body wash smells like orange blossoms and cinnamon.

$12
Bulgarian Rose Body Gift Set
Bulgarian Rose Body Gift Set
Spongelle
Bulgarian Rose Body Gift Set

For complete pampering and relaxation, grab your mom this Body Gift Set featuring body wash, body lotion and a flower-shaped buffer.

$56
Merry & Bright Holiday Gift Set
Merry & Bright Holiday Gift Set
Spongelle
Merry & Bright Holiday Gift Set

These body wash-infused buffers put a holiday twist on the traditional scents. Give your mom the whole set, or divide the three sponges between stockings for a surprise everyone in the family will enjoy.

$30

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

