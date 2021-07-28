Shop Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021
If you're anything like us, you never have enough shoes in your closet and we're always looking for good deals. And right now Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has just that: a ton of deals on all types of footwear from top fashion brands. That includes trendy sneakers and shoes as some of us head back to school and the office.
The department store's biggest sale event of the year includes markdowns on sneakers, heels, sandals, running shoes, booties, boots and flats. Shoppers can find their favorite names among the deals such as Steve Madden, Adidas, UGG, Nike, Marc Fisher LTD, Vans, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and more. From stylish shoes to practical footwear, you'll find it all at the Anniversary Sale.
Whether you need fresh footwear to head back to school, to step out in style on campus, or for heading back into the office, Nordstrom has you covered at their annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. With so many styles on sale, it can be a little overwhelming. So we've done the shopping for you! We've found all the best shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so you can get to shopping right now.
Below, ET Style rounds up all the best shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
ET Style's Picks from Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
