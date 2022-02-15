Shopping

Simone Biles' Athleta Favorites: Channel the Gold Medalist for Your Next Workout

By ETonline Staff
Athleta

Ahead of Athleta's new arrivals for spring, the brand currently has a few sales on select athletic apparel. Gold medalist Simone Biles debuted her Athleta collection before she competed in the 2021 Olympic Games (where she took home a silver all-around medal and a bronze medal on the balance beam, by the way). From leggings, bras, shorts and more, Biles has a few favorite Athleta pieces that will keep you motivated for your next workout

Biles recently got engaged to her now-fiancé Jonathan Owens, and the Instagram candids from that special moment are absolutely adorable. From earning 4 gold medals to writing her own book and now becoming a fiancée, Biles has accumulated a lot of successes, so we're grateful that she took some time out of her busy schedule to put together her Athleta Edit

As an Athleta partner, Biles is a big fan of the brand's styles on and off the mat. The Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri and the Conscious Crop are among her faves. By the way, the Conscious Crop comes in 10 different colors and is currently on sale at $25, marked down from its original price of $59. Then, there's the trendy Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt, which is now priced at just $20 compared to its regular price at $79. 

Sales on the Simone Biles Edit apparel is enough to get anyone to do backflips (but please don't, unless you're a trained athlete). Ahead of the new season, it's a great time to refresh your wardrobe. Whether the 2022 Winter Olympics has inspired you to push your limits in the gym, you're a woman on a mission to gain some muscle mass, or you just want to show your support for Olympians like Biles and Allyson Felix with chic Athleta attire, there are plenty of stylish Athleta pieces to shop. 

Check out some of the Simone Biles Athleta Edit pieces below. 

Balance Hoodie
Athleta Balance Hoodie
Athleta
Balance Hoodie
The Balance Hoodie is the perfect piece to finish any athleisure look. 
$89$50
Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri
Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri
Athleta
Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri
Your favorite tights just got better: same Powervita fabric, improved waistband, and less seams for a smooth and flattering fit. 
$89$26
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt.png
Athleta
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
The tie dye process makes each piece completely unique. 
$79$20
Conscious Crop
Conscious Crop A-C.png
Athleta
Conscious Crop
The built-in bra provides additional support. 
$59$25
Recharge Bra
Recharge Bra A-C.png
Athleta
Recharge Bra
Best for light-impact workouts like yoga or barre, or just wearing around the house. 
$54$25
Hustle 3" Short
Hustle 3 Short.png
Athleta
Hustle 3" Short
Lazer cut ventilation helps keep you cool. 
$54$15
Girl So Snug Sherpa Hoodie 2.0
Athleta Girl So Snug Sherpa Hoodie 2.0
Athleta
Girl So Snug Sherpa Hoodie 2.0
This Girls Sherpa Hoodie is the perfect plush hoodie for the winter time. Now, your kids can stay warm and stylish during their workouts, hikes and beyond.
$65$40
Vital Tank 2.0 Essence
Vital Tank 2.0
Athleta
Vital Tank 2.0 Essence
Naturally occurring antimicrobial silver ions knit in the fabric eliminates odor before it starts.
$44$36
Pranayama Wrap
Pranayama Wrap
Athleta
Pranayama Wrap
Side pockets help stash your essentials. 
$89$60
Balance Jogger
Balance Jogger
Athleta
Balance Jogger
Layer up to and from your workout. 
$89$30
Ultra High Rise Elation 9" Short
Ultra High Rise Elation 9 -Inch Short
Athleta
Ultra High Rise Elation 9" Short
An unpinchable three-layer waistband with mesh inner lining streamlines and supports. 
$59
Ultimate Stash Pocket Capri
Ultimate Stash Pocket Capri.png
Athleta
Ultimate Stash Pocket Capri
Stash pockets stretch on body to comfortably fit a smart phone and hold it snugly in place during your sweatiest workouts. 
$40$36

