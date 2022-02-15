Ahead of Athleta's new arrivals for spring, the brand currently has a few sales on select athletic apparel. Gold medalist Simone Biles debuted her Athleta collection before she competed in the 2021 Olympic Games (where she took home a silver all-around medal and a bronze medal on the balance beam, by the way). From leggings, bras, shorts and more, Biles has a few favorite Athleta pieces that will keep you motivated for your next workout.

Biles recently got engaged to her now-fiancé Jonathan Owens, and the Instagram candids from that special moment are absolutely adorable. From earning 4 gold medals to writing her own book and now becoming a fiancée, Biles has accumulated a lot of successes, so we're grateful that she took some time out of her busy schedule to put together her Athleta Edit.

As an Athleta partner, Biles is a big fan of the brand's styles on and off the mat. The Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri and the Conscious Crop are among her faves. By the way, the Conscious Crop comes in 10 different colors and is currently on sale at $25, marked down from its original price of $59. Then, there's the trendy Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt, which is now priced at just $20 compared to its regular price at $79.

Sales on the Simone Biles Edit apparel is enough to get anyone to do backflips (but please don't, unless you're a trained athlete). Ahead of the new season, it's a great time to refresh your wardrobe. Whether the 2022 Winter Olympics has inspired you to push your limits in the gym, you're a woman on a mission to gain some muscle mass, or you just want to show your support for Olympians like Biles and Allyson Felix with chic Athleta attire, there are plenty of stylish Athleta pieces to shop.

Check out some of the Simone Biles Athleta Edit pieces below.

Balance Hoodie Athleta Balance Hoodie The Balance Hoodie is the perfect piece to finish any athleisure look. $89 $50 Buy Now

Recharge Bra Athleta Recharge Bra Best for light-impact workouts like yoga or barre, or just wearing around the house. $54 $25 Buy Now

