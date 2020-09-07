Skechers Shoes at Up to 40% Off at the Amazon Labor Day Sale 2020

The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is in full swing, and Skechers is one of many brands offering deep discounts on products sold on the shopping site at the Labor Day sale.

If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brand names, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds and deals under $50.

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you at the sales event. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Skechers at the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale.

Women's Slide Wedge Sandal Skechers Amazon Women's Slide Wedge Sandal Skechers This colorful pair of Sketcher sandals will complement any outfit. REGULARLY $45 Starting at $28 at Amazon

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Sketchers Amazon Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Sketchers The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Sketchers at a great deal. REGULARLY $49.95 $44.95 and up at Amazon

Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop Sketchers Amazon Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop Sketchers This comfy Sketchers flip flops are perfect for running errands. REGULARLY $45 $34.40 at Amazon

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Labor Day Deals of 2020 (So Far)

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2020: Get Up to 50% Off Fashion, Home and More

Adidas Labor Day Sale: 25% Off Sitewide

The Best Walking Shoes for Women

12 Best Running Shoes for Women

Nike Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 40% Off Select Styles

DSW Sale: 20% Off Everything + 40% Off Kids Backpacks

Chinese Laundry Sale: Take 50% Off Clearance and 40% Off Pre-Fall Fave