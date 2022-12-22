When we think of New Year's clothing, what immediately comes to mind? If your answer was all things sparkly, shiny and slinky, then SKIMS certainly understood the assignment.

Kim Kardashian's internet-famous lingerie and loungewear brand SKIMS just dropped its New Year's edit, and it's what glittery dreams are made of: sequined underwear, shimmering dresses and sultry shapewear.

Shop SKIMS New Year's Shop

If you've been anywhere on fashion TikTok in the last year, you've likely heard of the SKIMS soft lounge dress: a simple, maxi-length slip dress with a slight mermaid silhouette that hugs every curve to perfection. Not only is the beloved dress back in stock (for now!), but it now comes in NYE-approved shimmering fabrics in black, pink, grey, camel and off-white. SKIMS' New Year's collection also includes plenty more party-ready pieces in a wide range of sizes: XXS-4X.

Whether you're in need of a last-minute NYE outfit or want to upgrade your lingerie collection for the new year, SKIMS' latest launch has you covered — literally. Below, check out some of our favorite pieces to shop from the SKIMS New Year's collection.

