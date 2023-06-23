With summer officially here, the hottest days of the year are fast approaching — which means staying hydrated is more important than ever. Luckily, a supersized version of the iconic Stanley cup just dropped and we couldn't be more excited.

The fan-favorite Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler now comes in a new 64-oz size, making it easier than ever to hit your hydration goals. Featuring the same double-wall insulation Stanley is known for, the new tumbler holds a full day's water intake of eight glasses per day as recommended by experts.

If you've been anywhere on #WaterTok or TikTok in general, you're likely familiar with the viral Stanley Quencher FlowState H2.0 Tumbler. Now even bigger, the Stanley cup still comes equipped with a comfort grip handle that makes carrying a breeze.

The new tumbler comes in seven goes-with-everything neutral shades and includes a reusable straw. Its versatile design allows for three drinking methods: you can sip from the straw, the drink opening or from the open top. BPA-free and made of recycled stainless steel, the 64-ounce Quencher keeps drinks iced for up 60 hours, cold for up to 15 hours and hot for up to 10 hours.

For more ways to stay hydrated while traveling or hitting the beach this summer, we've rounded up even more viral vessels from Stanley, including the best-selling original Quencher. Plus, check out Stanley tumbler lookalikes we found on Amazon for less than $30.

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $45 Shop Now

Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler Amazon Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler This growler keeps beer fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours. You can also use it to keep coffee, tea and soup hot for up to 18 hours. $58 Shop Now

