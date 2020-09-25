Starbucks Color-Changing Cup and Other Reusable & Insulated Drinkware

A popular item is back on the menu at Starbucks: color-changing reusable cups.

The world's largest coffee chain is creating buzz by rolling out jewel-tone and confetti-flecked plastic cups that transform hues when a cold beverage is poured inside. They're not for sale on Starbucks' site -- yet -- but they're available inside select stores. A dedicated Instagram account has been posting sightings and what we're calling "cupdates."

Why is this a big deal (and why are people already hawking them on eBay)? In March, Starbucks suspended the use of reusable personal cups and tumblers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, the new color-changing cups and other summer-inspired merchandise will be available across the U.S. later this month. Also: They look really cool!

More than just a sturdier way to inhale your caffeinated beverage, Starbucks' reusable mugs and tumblers are part of the company's long-running sustainability efforts. They began offering a 10-cent reusable discount back in 1985 and their own $1 reusable cups in 2013. In 2018 alone, the use of reusable cups at Starbucks saved more than 42 million disposables.

Until we can get our hands on Starbucks' fun and eco-friendly cups, shop our favorite reusable tumblers below.

16-Ounce Insulated Tumbler Corkcicle Bloomingdale's 16-Ounce Insulated Tumbler Corkcicle If you're into the confetti flecks of the Starbucks cup, this Corkcicle option is a stylish stand-in. It'll keep your chilled drinks cool and your warm drinks hot. $37.95 at Bloomingdale's

Color Changing Cups Astor Amazon Color Changing Cups Astor At first glance, these stackable color-changing cups look impressively close to the Starbucks version. You can even write your own slightly misspelled name on the side. $24.95 at Amazon

Winesulator + 2 Uncork'd XL Wine Tumblers in Rainbow Titanium Brümate Brümate Winesulator + 2 Uncork'd XL Wine Tumblers in Rainbow Titanium Brümate With a wine canteen that holds (and keeps chilled) a whole bottle of wine and two tumblers with snap-on lids, you will get lots of use out of this colorful set. Promise. REGULARLY $81 $69.99 at Brümate

24-Piece Plastic Tumbler Set with Straws Pillowfort Target 24-Piece Plastic Tumbler Set with Straws Pillowfort This set of eight cups was designed for kids, adults who don't want to lug around a full-size cup -- and anyone who tends to lose stuff easily. $8 at Target

Tumbler With Straw, Bird Party Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Rack Tumbler With Straw, Bird Party Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Tumbler With Straw, Bird Party is an insulated tumbler that helps keep drinks cool and reduces your carbon footprint at the same time. REGULARLY $18.95 $12.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Bottle Movement LARQ LARQ Bottle Movement LARQ The LARQ Bottle Movement self-cleans and purifies water in a lightweight single-walled stainless steel environment. $78 at LARQ

Geode Rose Bottle S'well S'well Geode Rose Bottle S'well The S'well Geode Rose Bottle feature Therma-S’well Technology with triple-layered stainless steel and vacuum-insulated construction designed to keep beverages cold or hot as long as possible. $35 at S'well

Blue Ombré Thermal Mug Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Blue Ombré Thermal Mug Kate Spade New York Kate Spade's Blue Ombré Thermal Mug helps keep your water cold and coffee (or tea) hot. Cheers to reducing your carbon footprint and sipping your favorite drink simultaneously. $18.95 at Kate Spade

