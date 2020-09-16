Shopping

Tan France x Etsy Collection: Chic Home Decor Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Tan France x Etsy
Jack Strutz

Tan France has co-designed a limited-edition collection for Etsy! The Queer Eye star teamed up with 13 Etsy sellers to create super chic essentials for the home, including decor, loungewear, accessories and apothecary items.

Although it may seem too early to think about the holidays, the Tan France x Etsy collection is ideal for gift giving.

"This holiday season, I believe that people are going to be more thoughtful and selective with their gifting," France tells Etsy. "I hope that this collection offers buyers a chance to give the gift of something well made, and well considered. Something that the recipient knows has been selected specifically for them."

Standout items include a stunning wave-shaped concrete vase, cozy linen robe, chunky knit blanket and minimalist hexagon coasters. In addition to France, Etsy has also recently teamed up with more celebs such as Tia Mowry and JoJo Fletcher.

Shop France's Etsy collection and check out ET Style's top picks.

Tan France x Etsy Women's Robe
The Prancing Hare
The Prancing Hare Tan France x Etsy Women's Robe
Etsy
Tan France x Etsy Women's Robe
The Prancing Hare

An elegant, cozy linen robe offered in a beautiful blue shade.

Tan France x Etsy Wave Concrete Vase
SURPOINT
SURPOINT Tan France x Etsy Wave Concrete Vase
Etsy
Tan France x Etsy Wave Concrete Vase
SURPOINT

We love this sculptural floating concrete vase with wavy platform. Available in tan, gray and blue.

Tan France x Etsy Concrete Hexagon Coasters
Mona Does Concrete
Mona Does Concrete Tan France X Etsy Concrete Hexagon Coasters
Etsy
Tan France x Etsy Concrete Hexagon Coasters
Mona Does Concrete

A set of four sleek hexagon coasters.

Tan France x Etsy Leather Toiletry Bag
Felix Street Leather
Felix Street Leather Tan France x Etsy Leather Toiletry Bag
Etsy
Tan France x Etsy Leather Toiletry Bag
Felix Street Leather

A durable, stylish and versatile leather toiletry bag with monogram option.

Tan France x Etsy Chunky Knit Blanket
EVO Knit
EVO Knit Tan France x Etsy Chunky knit blanket
Etsy
Tan France x Etsy Chunky Knit Blanket
EVO Knit

A comfy, ultra-chunky knit blanket made with 100% Merino wool.

Tan France x Etsy Scented Candle
Hopscotch London
Hopscotch London Tan France x Etsy Scented Candle
Etsy
Tan France x Etsy Scented Candle
Hopscotch London

A vegan soy candle with a cedar, pine and bergamot scent.

Tan France x Etsy Mug Set
Little Wren Pottery
Little Wren Pottery Tan France x Etsy Mug Set
Etsy
Tan France x Etsy Mug Set
Little Wren Pottery

A set of handmade wide mugs with narrow tops to keep drinks hot.

