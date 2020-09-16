Tan France x Etsy Collection: Chic Home Decor Essentials

Tan France has co-designed a limited-edition collection for Etsy! The Queer Eye star teamed up with 13 Etsy sellers to create super chic essentials for the home, including decor, loungewear, accessories and apothecary items.

Although it may seem too early to think about the holidays, the Tan France x Etsy collection is ideal for gift giving.

"This holiday season, I believe that people are going to be more thoughtful and selective with their gifting," France tells Etsy. "I hope that this collection offers buyers a chance to give the gift of something well made, and well considered. Something that the recipient knows has been selected specifically for them."

Standout items include a stunning wave-shaped concrete vase, cozy linen robe, chunky knit blanket and minimalist hexagon coasters. In addition to France, Etsy has also recently teamed up with more celebs such as Tia Mowry and JoJo Fletcher.

Shop France's Etsy collection and check out ET Style's top picks.

Tan France x Etsy Women's Robe The Prancing Hare Etsy Tan France x Etsy Women's Robe The Prancing Hare An elegant, cozy linen robe offered in a beautiful blue shade. $160 at Etsy

Tan France x Etsy Wave Concrete Vase SURPOINT Etsy Tan France x Etsy Wave Concrete Vase SURPOINT We love this sculptural floating concrete vase with wavy platform. Available in tan, gray and blue. $78 at Etsy

Tan France x Etsy Concrete Hexagon Coasters Mona Does Concrete Etsy Tan France x Etsy Concrete Hexagon Coasters Mona Does Concrete A set of four sleek hexagon coasters. $30 at Etsy

Tan France x Etsy Leather Toiletry Bag Felix Street Leather Etsy Tan France x Etsy Leather Toiletry Bag Felix Street Leather A durable, stylish and versatile leather toiletry bag with monogram option. Starting $99.99 at Etsy

Tan France x Etsy Chunky Knit Blanket EVO Knit Etsy Tan France x Etsy Chunky Knit Blanket EVO Knit A comfy, ultra-chunky knit blanket made with 100% Merino wool. Starting $219.99 at Etsy

Tan France x Etsy Scented Candle Hopscotch London Etsy Tan France x Etsy Scented Candle Hopscotch London A vegan soy candle with a cedar, pine and bergamot scent. $18.99 at Etsy

Tan France x Etsy Mug Set Little Wren Pottery Etsy Tan France x Etsy Mug Set Little Wren Pottery A set of handmade wide mugs with narrow tops to keep drinks hot. $41.99 at Etsy

Sign up for more shopping news! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

JoJo Fletcher x Etsy Collection -- Shop Home Decor

Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Collection: Shop Candles, Coasters and More

The Best Etsy Jewelry: Shop Unique Handmade Jewelry

Lauren Conrad x Amazon: Artisan Goods at 'The Little Market' at Amazon

Herschel x Disney Launch A Mickey Mouse Collaboration

Shop the Friends x Revolution Makeup Collab Right Now!