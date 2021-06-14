Shopping

Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale

By ETonline Staff
Target Deal Days Shopper
Target is having their own huge summer sale. The retailer is launching Target Deal Days 2021, which will take place from June 20 through 22. The three-day shopping event is competing with Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Deals for Days

Target will add new deals every single day of the sale event, including special limited-time deals, and the discounts are exclusively offered online only. Expect thousands of products across categories, including electronics, home, toys, beauty and grocery. No membership is required to score these savings. 

Prime Day 2021 is happening very soon, too, on June 21 and 22. You can shop early Prime Day deals right now, including savings on leggings, Amazon devices, travel gear, designer dresses, designer handbags and designer sunglasses

Shop early deals ahead of Target Deal Days below. 

Threshold Mulberry 3pc Patio Chat Set
Target
Take $90 off this stunning faux rattan three-piece patio furniture set. 
$360 (REGULARLY $450)
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill Model # 463331221
Target
Ready your outdoor space for summer BBQ with a great deal on an outdoor grill. 
$180 (REGULARLY $230)
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Target
The Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device is quiet, has three speed settings and Bluetooth connectivity. 
$300 (REGULARLY $350)
iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
Target
Take 25% off the iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum great for multiple surfaces, and it has an automatic dirt disposal. 
$450 (REGULARLY $600)
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordfree Vacuum
Target
Take 13% off the popular Dyson cordless and bagless vacuum. 
$330 (REGULARLY $380)
Keurig K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Target
The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker got a makeover by interior designer Jonathan Adler. 
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Nourison Royal Moroccan RYM03 Beige/Grey Indoor Area Rug
Target
Bring the room together with this indoor area rug with a Moroccan pattern. And right now it's 70% off! 
$132 (REGULARLY $439)

