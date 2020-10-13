Target Deal Days: Sale Competes With Amazon Prime Day This Week

This year, Target will offer huge holiday deals early. The retail giant has announced multiple sale events for the holiday season, offering almost 1 million more deals than last year with savings extended from October to December.

First, Target's Deal Days are happening now, Oct. 13 and 14 -- rivaling Amazon Prime Day 2020, takes place on the same days. Deal Days will feature online deals on hundreds of thousands of products across categories including electronics, home, toys, beauty, apparel and more this is more than double of what was offered last year). Select deals will be released early starting Oct. 5. Contactless drive-up and order pick-up will be available, along with same-day delivery.

Second, Black Friday deals will be available for the entire month of November with weeklong discounts and online deals revealed every day starting Nov. 1. If you have a Target RedCard, use it to get 5% off your purchase.

Finally, Target is extending its Price Match Guarantee program beyond the 14 days. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, Target will price match and refund the difference of your Black Friday deal purchase if you find it for a lower price at Target. The retailer will also price match select competitors' prices within 14 days of purchase.

Check out ET Style's picks from Target Deal Days below.

Fashion & Beauty Deals

Women's Super High-Rise Skinny Jeans Universal Thread at Target Target Women's Super High-Rise Skinny Jeans Universal Thread at Target 20% off of jeans? Heck yes! These skinny high rise jeans are offered in four different washes in standard and plus sizes. REGULARLY $34.99 $27.99 at Target

Women's Cici Faux Fur Lined Heeled Fashion Boots Universal Thread at Target Target Women's Cici Faux Fur Lined Heeled Fashion Boots Universal Thread at Target A little hint of fur is all you need to turn basic booties into the footwear everyone will compliment you on. The cognac color will go great with just about any ensemble. $39.99 at Target

Oral-B 9600 Electric Toothbrush 3 Brush Heads Oral-B by Braun Target Oral-B 9600 Electric Toothbrush 3 Brush Heads Oral-B by Braun Get a deeper clean between visits to the dentist with the Oral-B 9600 electric toothbrush by Braun. This toothbrush has three brush heads and comes in a beautiful orchid purple color. Save $100 during Target Deal Days and only during Target Deal Days: this discount ends after Oct. 14. REGULARLY $199.99 $99.99 at Target

Furniture & Home Decor

Moroccan RYM03 Beige/Grey Indoor Area Rug Nourison Royal for Target Target Moroccan RYM03 Beige/Grey Indoor Area Rug Nourison Royal for Target Bring the room together with this indoor area rug with a Moroccan pattern. And right now it's 70% off. REGULARLY $439 $131.93 at Target

Tribeca Sofa Bed Safavieh Target Tribeca Sofa Bed Safavieh This velvety soft statement sofa is 20% off during Target Deal Days. It does double duty as it converts flat so you can really take a load off. It comes in this gorgeous emerald and two alternate colors. REGULARLY $735.99 $588.79 at Target

Diah Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion Target Target Diah Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion Target Pop a squat on this soft, chic floor cushion. REGULARLY $39.99 $35.99 at Target

Cookware & Kitchen Appliances

K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig Target K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig Coffee just got a whole lot cuter thanks to this limited edition Keurig K-Mini basic K-Cup Pod coffee maker. It creates the perfect single serving, so no one has to share. REGULARLY $99.99 $69.99 at Target

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer AS Seen on TV at Target Target PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer AS Seen on TV at Target Whip up the crispiest fries right in your own kitchen with the As Seen on TV PowerXL Vortex three-quart air fryer. Save $40 during Target Deal Days. REGULARY $99.99 $59.99 at Target

Instant Pot 8qt Duo Crisp Combo Electric Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Instant Pot Target Instant Pot 8qt Duo Crisp Combo Electric Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Instant Pot For any busy cook who has been holding out on getting an Instant Pot, now's the time. The do-it-all kitchen appliance is 60% off during Target Deal Days. REGULARLY $179.99 $119.99 at Target

