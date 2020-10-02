This year, Target will offer huge holiday deals early. The retail giant has announced multiple sale events for the holiday season, offering almost 1 million more deals than last year with savings extended from October to December.

First, Target's Deal Days will return on Oct. 13 and 14 -- rivaling Prime Day, which will take place on the same days. Deal Days will feature online deals on hundreds of thousands of products across categories including electronics, home, toys, beauty, apparel and more this is more than double of what was offered last year). Select deals will be released early starting Oct. 5. Contactless drive-up and order pick-up will be available, along with same-day delivery.

Second, Black Friday deals will be available for the entire month of November with weeklong discounts and online deals revealed every day starting Nov. 1. If you have a Target RedCard, use it to get 5% off your purchase.

Finally, Target is extending its Price Match Guarantee program beyond the 14 days. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, Target will price match and refund the difference of your Black Friday deal purchase if you find it for a lower price at Target. The retailer will also price match select competitors' prices within 14 days of purchase.

Be sure to check back as ET Style learns more about the best holiday savings for 2020.

Sign up for the latest shopping news! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Will Be Oct. 13-14 -- Some Deals Already Here

Walmart Plus: Everything to Know About the Walmart Delivery Service

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Clothes, Shoes, Beauty & More

Bloomingdale's Sale: Take 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes & More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% on Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

Macy's Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty at the VIP Sale

Wayfair Way Day Sale -- Get Up to 80% Off Home Decor

Frontgate Sale: Take Up to 20% Sitewide + Take Up to 40% Off Furniture

Coach Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Jackets and More

Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals This Week