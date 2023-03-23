It’s officially spring and there are many things that come hand-in-hand with the anticipation of warmer days ahead. Sprucing up your space is the best way to celebrate the season of backyard dinners and sun-filled days. To help refresh every room, Target's Spring Home Sale is here with huge discounts across the entire home section. If you're in the midst of spring cleaning or revamping your home decor for spring, this is the sale for you.

Shop Target's Home Sale

Now through Saturday, April 1, shoppers can get up to 50% off furniture, patio sets, grills, bedding, kitchen appliances, storage solutions and so much more. Target's Spring Home Sale includes deals from some of the retailer's most popular brands and collaborations, including Threshold, Opalhouse and Justina Blakeney's Jungalow. Get your space ready for the new season with springtime home essentials like robot vacuums, outdoor furniture and accessories.

Ahead, we've gathered all the best items to shop during Target’s Spring Home Sale to brighten up your space.

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Grill Target Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Grill This one-of-a-kind unit combines 3 cooking functions in to one appliance; Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill. As a pizza oven, the unit features a 13" cordierite pizza stone which retains and distributes heat evenly across the surface for a perfectly cooked crust every time. $250 $200 Shop Now

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Target Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum The lightweight, cordless Dyson V10 has a smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent Dyson vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to suction up pet hair. You can currently get $150 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Dok when you purchase a Dyson V10. $550 $450 Shop Now

Costway Retro Coffee Table Target Costway Retro Coffee Table Not only is the mid-century modern style easy to coordinate with home decor, but this coffee table is designed with a spacious tabletop, a drawer and a open storage shelf, which allows you to display and put various items, such as photos and plants. $240 $122 Shop Now

