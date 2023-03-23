Target Is Having a Massive Spring Home Sale: Save Up to 50% On Furniture, Decor, Patio Sets and More
It’s officially spring and there are many things that come hand-in-hand with the anticipation of warmer days ahead. Sprucing up your space is the best way to celebrate the season of backyard dinners and sun-filled days. To help refresh every room, Target's Spring Home Sale is here with huge discounts across the entire home section. If you're in the midst of spring cleaning or revamping your home decor for spring, this is the sale for you.
Now through Saturday, April 1, shoppers can get up to 50% off furniture, patio sets, grills, bedding, kitchen appliances, storage solutions and so much more. Target's Spring Home Sale includes deals from some of the retailer's most popular brands and collaborations, including Threshold, Opalhouse and Justina Blakeney's Jungalow. Get your space ready for the new season with springtime home essentials like robot vacuums, outdoor furniture and accessories.
Ahead, we've gathered all the best items to shop during Target’s Spring Home Sale to brighten up your space.
Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
This one-of-a-kind unit combines 3 cooking functions in to one appliance; Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill. As a pizza oven, the unit features a 13" cordierite pizza stone which retains and distributes heat evenly across the surface for a perfectly cooked crust every time.
The lightweight, cordless Dyson V10 has a smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent Dyson vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to suction up pet hair. You can currently get $150 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Dok when you purchase a Dyson V10.
Not only is the mid-century modern style easy to coordinate with home decor, but this coffee table is designed with a spacious tabletop, a drawer and a open storage shelf, which allows you to display and put various items, such as photos and plants.
This accent chair features curved arms and an open design at the bottom for a standout look you'll love adding to your space.
The Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is a fan favorite across every corner of the internet. With two baskets, you can air fry a main dish and a delicious side dish at the same time.
